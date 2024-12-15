SCR zone bags six National Energy Conservation Awards for 2024

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has secured six National Energy Conservation Awards 2024. The awards were presented by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Y Naik at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Saturday.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, conferred these awards in recognition of exemplary energy management practices.

Expressing delight at the achievement, SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said, “It is a proud moment for the zone to win six prestigious awards at the national level.”

He congratulated the winners and commended the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Divisional Railway Managers of Guntakal, Hyderabad, and Secunderabad divisions, and other officials for their relentless efforts in promoting energy conservation and sustainable practices.

Accolades for SCR