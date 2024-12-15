Hyderabad

SCR zone bags six National Energy Conservation Awards for 2024

Brij Mohan Meena, principal chief electrical engineer of SCR, receives the first prize for the Renigunta Railway Station in New Delhi on Saturday
HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has secured six National Energy Conservation Awards 2024. The awards were presented by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Y Naik at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Saturday.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, conferred these awards in recognition of exemplary energy management practices.

Expressing delight at the achievement, SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said, “It is a proud moment for the zone to win six prestigious awards at the national level.”

He congratulated the winners and commended the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Divisional Railway Managers of Guntakal, Hyderabad, and Secunderabad divisions, and other officials for their relentless efforts in promoting energy conservation and sustainable practices.

Accolades for SCR

  • First prize: Guntakal Divisional Railway Hospital in the Hospitals sector

  • First prize: Renigunta Railway Station in the Railway Stations sector

  • Second prize: Jammikunta Railway Station in the Railway Stations sector

  • Certificate of Merit: Central Hospital, Lallaguda in the Hospitals sector

  • Certificate of Merit: Hyderabad Railway Station in the Railway Stations sector

  • Certificate of Merit: Nizamabad Railway Station in the Railway Stations sector

