TGPSC Group-II exam from December 15

HYDERABAD: The Group-II examination, organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), is set to take place on Sunday and Monday at 1,368 centres across all 33 districts of the state. The exam will see over 5.5 lakh registered candidates vying for 783 vacancies.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions: from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm, with candidates having the option to take the test in either English/Telugu or English/Urdu. The test will follow a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format comprising 150 objective questions, with candidate-specific OMR sheets provided.

Addressing the media, TGPSC chairman B Venkatesham assured that extensive arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam. Around 75,000 personnel, including staff and police, have been deployed for examination-related duties.

To enhance security and prevent malpractice, CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination centres, and biometric verification will be conducted for candidates before they enter the halls.

Venkatesham also highlighted that 75% of hall tickets had been downloaded as of Saturday. He urged candidates to trust the TGPSC and approach the examination with confidence.

The chairman shared that the evaluation process was already underway, and results for Group-I, Group-II and Group-III exams are expected to be declared by March 2025. Additionally, TGPSC officials will undertake a study tour to New Delhi on December 18 and 19 to observe and learn from recruitment practices followed by organisations such as the UPSC, NTA, and SSC. The goal is to make TGPSC’s recruitment processes more robust and efficient, aligned with national standards, he added.