DPRs for three major components of Musi Riverfront under progress

HYDERABAD: The preparation of the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for the Musi Riverfront Development Project is in full swing. According to sources, DPRs for three major components, with DPRs for three major aspects are currently under development. Once finalised, the state government is likely to submit these reports to the Union government seeking financial assistance.

The project has been entrusted to a consortium comprising Meinhardt, Cushman & Wakefield, RIOS, ZHA and SOM companies. The government, through the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, is closely monitoring the progress of the DPRs and providing necessary inputs to the consortium.

The three aspects include: East-West Corridor Project connecting east and west of Outer Ring Road (ORR) covering 55 km from Narsingi in the west to Godelli in the east; Riverfront Infra Project and development of Bapu Ghat as “Gandhi Sarovar”, covering 21 km. Phase-I spans from Osmansagar to Bapughat (12 km) and Phase-II from Himayatsagar to Bapughat (9km). The DPR for this project is nearing completion. The third aspect is that the government plans to construct 11 heritage bridges across the Musi River at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Additionally, the Trunk Interceptor Sewer Main Project, will also be initiated along the banks of the river at Rs 3,100 crore spanning 55 km on both sides of Musi. This project aims to treat sewage at the STPs before discharging the treated water into the Musi river.

The state government is optimistic about receiving financial assistance from the Centre under various schemes. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged the Union government to support the project.