Telangana Cyber Security Bureau assist cyberfraud victims to get a refund of Rs 33.27 crore

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has assisted 4,893 cyberfraud victims to get a refund of Rs 33.27 crore during the Mega National Lok Adalat on Saturday. The refund figures surpass TGCSB’s previous Lok Adalat refund figures of Rs 27.2 crore.

Officials stated that 2024 has been remarkable for the bureau as it assisted a total of 17,210 victims in getting Rs 155.22 crore to date.

During the recent Lok Adalats this year, Rs 12,77,49,117 was refunded to victims in 2,136 cases in Cyberabad and Rs 4,53,06,114 was refunded to victims in 592 cases in Rachakonda. Similarly, Rs 8,84,17,621 was refunded to victims in 268 cases in Hyderabad.

“The success of this operation is a result of seamless coordination between TGCSB officers, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TGLSA), district judges, magistrates, DLSAs, CPs, and SPs”, an official release said.