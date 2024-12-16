Works for Hyderabad Old City Metro expedited

HYDERABAD: The land acquisition process for the construction of the Metro in the Old City has been expedited following the orders of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, covering nearly seven-and-a-half-kilometers between MGBS and Chandrayangutta, announced Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy on Sunday. As many as 1,100 properties are likely to be affected.

He revealed that requisitions for 900 properties have already been submitted to the district collector under the Land Acquisition Act. Preliminary notifications have also been issued for 800 properties in phases, while 400 properties have received preliminary declaration.

Compensation awards for 200 affected properties are expected to be finalised by the end of December, after which payments will be disbursed, and demolition work will commence, NVS Reddy said, adding that these steps would streamline the Metro rail construction process in the Old City.

Simultaneously, negotiations are being conducted with property owners. He promised that all religious and historical structures would be preserved using engineering solutions.

He highlighted that the Metro’s arrival would transform the Old City into an attractive destination, boosting employment opportunities and driving sustainable, pollution-free development.

The chief minister is being updated on the project’s progress, the HAML MD added.