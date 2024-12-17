25 years on, The Laryngectomee Society brings cheers to throat cancer survivors

HYDERABAD: The Laryngectomee Society, a pioneering self-help rehabilitation group for throat cancer survivors, celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Apollo Medical College auditorium on Sunday.

The society was founded in 1999, and since then has been offering comprehensive rehabilitation for those who have undergone a laryngectomy, a life-altering surgery involving the removal of the larynx or the voice box.

The event brought together laryngectomees and their families in a moving celebration of resilience and camaraderie. Stories of determination, recovery, and empowerment were shared, highlighting the Society’s transformative impact over the years.

Dr Umanath Nayak, senior consultant Head & Neck surgeon at Apollo Hospitals and founder of the Laryngectomee Society, reflected on the journey, “When we started this initiative 25 years ago, our aim was simple - create a platform where patients could find strength in community, regain their confidence, and rediscover their voices. Today, seeing how far we’ve come is immensely gratifying. This Society is not just a support group; it is a testament to the human spirit and the power of rehabilitation.”

The society’s rehabilitation program emphasises speech restoration, with a success rate of providing nearly 90% of members with intelligible speech. The team also addresses physical, social, psychological, and vocational needs, making the program one of the most holistic in the country.