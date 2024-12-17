Accident case: Hyderabad cops ready report as ex-MLA’s son ignores court orders

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police are readying a report to be submitted to the Telangana High Court informing that Mohammed Raheel Amir, son of former MLA Shakeel Amir, has wilfully disobeyed orders directing him to appear before the Nampally criminal court.

A senior police officer told TNIE that Raheel was directed to appear before the Nampally Court on Monday in the Begumpet accident case but failed to do so. “The High Court ordered him to appear before the court for the Test Identification Parade (TIP). However, he did not honour the court’s directive, hence we will be filing a report to the high court,” the officer confirmed.

The high court had on December 12 ordered Raheel to appear before the First Class VI Additional Judicial Magistrate for the TIP.

It may be mentioned here that during the arguments on a petition filed by Raheel seeking quashing of the FIR against him, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao had told the high court that the IO has completed the investigation except for the TIP and would file the chargesheet once that was done.

The Panjagutta police had registered a case against one Abdul Asif on December 12, 2023 after a car smashed the road divider. Later, the police found out that it was Raheel who was driving the car at that time and Abdul Asif was asked to own up to the mishap to save the former MLA’s son. The police commissioner had on December 26, 2023 suspended the SHO for allegedly trying to shield Raheel and implicating Abdul Asif.