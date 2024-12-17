Fascinating world of pixels

HYDERABAD: We live in a world where crystal-clear, high-definition pictures sit side by side with blurry, pixelated snapshots — and both tell equally powerful stories. That’s the idea behind ‘Highly Grainy’, an exhibition that dives into the relationship between photography and granularity. Whether it’s the polished precision of a professional camera or the gritty charm of a low-res phone photo, these images shape how we see, remember, and share the world around us.

Srinivas Adithya Mopidevi, curator, says the exhibition draws from two key ideas Hito Steyerl’s theory of the ‘poor image’, which celebrates low-resolution visuals as vital carriers of information in a hyperconnected world, and Walid Raad’s reflections on analog photography as a medium that transitioned from grainy black-and-white prints to an authoritative record of reality. Together, these ideas set the stage for a conversation about how grains and pixels define our world, visually and conceptually.

The works at Dhi Contemporary reflect a range of perspectives, for instance a Delhi-based photographer Dayanita Singh whose images might not look grainy in the literal sense, but her approach to storytelling is deeply granular.

For over two decades, she followed the life of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain — not just his professional achievements but the quieter, more personal dimensions. The result is an intimate portrait of a life, layered like grains in a larger narrative.

In contrast, Azadi from Iran, brings the immediacy of graininess to her documentation of the women’s uprisings in her country. Her images, pulled from protests and their aftermath, are raw and urgent.

They reflect a reality that feels both fractured and powerful, where found images and recreated scenes work together to tell stories of resistance against oppression.

Ashima Raizada’s contribution shifts the focus to personal relationships. Her work is about her brother, who is on the autism spectrum. Having been his caregiver and closest companion, Ashima uses old photos, objects he cherishes, and newly created images to piece together a loving, multifaceted portrait of their bond. It’s not about literal documentation but it is more about capturing the beauty of a bond.

Moving to Assam, Pallov Saikia, takes us to a village — Rahamaria Archive — where the Brahmaputra River wreaks havoc year after year. His photographs document this ongoing ecological and human crisis, creating a stark visual record of life shaped by nature’s unrelenting forces.