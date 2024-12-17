‘I never say no to any work, big or small’

HYDERABAD: Shehzaan Khan is an undeniable name in the dance world, particularly after his choreography for the song ‘Laung Da Lashkara’ became a viral sensation on social media. His unique style and infectious energy have made him a household name, with people from all walks of life eager to sign up for his workshops. From the first class he taught to now having sold-out sessions across the world, Shehzaan’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

In a workshop held in Hyderabad, Shehzaan shared insights into his career, his viral choreography, and his experiences in the world of dance and beyond. This was a special return to Hyderabad for Shehzaan, a city he hadn’t visited in a long time.

“It feels good because I think I am coming here after a very long time. The last time I came here was for my class, and I think it was Hyderabad’s biggest class. I didn’t get much time to come back because I was touring a lot,” he explained with enthusiasm.

But there’s always something special about Hyderabad for him, especially the city’s famed biryani. “My favourite place to have biryani here in Hyderabad is the Farzi Cafe,” he added, his eyes lighting up at the mention of the dish.

Shehzaan began his teaching journey in 2016-17, under the guidance of his mentor Rajat Bakshi. “I started teaching before the pandemic, on a very low-key level. I was just a beginner, trying to understand the process — how to make your name, how to build a career,” he shared.

It was during this time that he first ventured into teaching, little knowing that the tables would turn dramatically, making him one of the most sought-after choreographers today. Reflecting on his success, he humbly said, “It feels unreal. I go with the flow, and I am grateful for it all.”

About his choreography of ‘Laung Da Lashkara’, he said, “When it started trending, all my friends started sending me memes about me — how I’m smiling, how I’m picking things up from the floor. This is just me being human.”