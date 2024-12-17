Telangana: Group-II exam ends; some questions raise eyebrows

HYDERABAD: The Group-II exam was conducted successfully on the day 2 at 1,368 centres in all the 33 districts across the state.

The day-2 had paper III - Economy and Development and paper IV - Telangana Movement and State Formation scheduled in two shifts of forenoon and afternoon. However, like the day-1, the attendance on day-2 also remained below 50%.

The IV question paper on the Telangana movement and state formation raised eyebrows from the main opposition BRS. Particularly the questions pertaining to the Telugu Desam Party in the undivided Andhra Pradesh drew flak from the opposition.

BRS leader T Harish Rao took to the social media platform X and questioned the relevance of questions on the TDP in the paper IV which was all about the Telangana movement and state formation. He wondered was it the APPSC or the TGPSC which prepared the question paper.

One of the aspirants, speaking to TNIE, said, “There were more than six questions on the TDP and very few on BRS chief and first chief minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao and his role during the separate statehood movement. It was also odd to see that there were no questions on Salar Jung reforms in Telangana and very few about the Asaf Jahi dynasty, which are an important part of the Telangana history.”

Some candidates said that day-2 exams were comparatively easier and paper I was the toughest amongst all the exams.

Another job aspirant, R Nagarjuna from Kukatpally said, “Today’s exam was easier and I did much better than yesterday. Paper I was the toughest amongst all because of the maths and english questions. But I found the paper III on Economics time-consuming as the questions were very lengthy and at times confusing.”

A total of 5,51,855 candidates had applied for the exam, out of which 74.96% candidates had downloaded the hall tickets.

As per the TGPSC, the attendance for paper III was 45.62% (2,51,738 candidates) and the turnout for paper IV was 45.57% (2,51,486 candidates).