Beacon of Kung Fu

HYDERABAD: Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan instantly come to mind when we think of martial arts — they made much of our childhood unforgettable. But did you know that one man has dedicated his life to reviving the ancient art of Kung Fu in India? Galla Prakash Rao is a 76-year-old International Grand Master whose journey in martial arts spans nearly five decades.
From teaching Kung Fu’s intricate 47 styles to guiding students in Chi Kung, Nei Kung and Tai Chi, his influence has touched many. Imagine sitting down with this legend — what would you ask? CE had an opportunity to interact and capture his perspectives on Kung Fu, its practice and its relevance.
How does Kung Fu benefit women in health and fitness?
Women’s Kung Fu is distinct from Men’s Kung Fu, which is more popular. Women practising the same methods as men might face hormonal imbalances, adopting male body language and experiencing an increased release of testosterone, could alter their natural characteristics. Women’s Kung Fu avoids these issues, empowering women to live strong, healthy lives. A dedicated approach tailored for women is essential to ensure effectiveness and balance.
In the context of increasing crimes against women such as assaults, rapes, and murders, how does Kung Fu provide protection? What are some basic self-defense techniques commonly taught in Kung Fu?
Firstly, any martial art is not just about fighting; it is about understanding yourself — both inside and out. To achieve physical strength, a proper personalised diet and exercise regimen are essential. A woman must be fit enough to withstand a blow without a flinch.
Regarding self-defense, women have been conditioned to feel weak over time. Kung Fu empowers women by instilling courage. Those who live in fear are more vulnerable, while the fearless can face attacks head-on. Kung Fu techniques enable individuals to overpower opponents with minimal strength. Women can effectively use Kung Fu to defend themselves and prevent assaults.
These techniques cannot be described but must be taught through practice. They depend on the situation and the opponent’s attack. Unlike fixed mathematical formulas, Kung Fu techniques are adaptable and situational.
In recent times, we have been witnessing sudden deaths while engaging in physical exercises like gym workouts. In this context, could learning a martial art like Kung Fu be considered an alternative for physical fitness?
Gym workouts have become a trend these days, almost like a fashion statement. However, lifting weights is not the sole purpose of going to the gym. There are certain things that should be avoided when lifting weights — for instance, drinking water immediately after a workout. It’s important to give your body at least 15 minutes to cool down.
The gym has also turned into a business. That said, when done correctly, lifting weights can yield excellent results. Similarly, Kung Fu incorporates the use of weights. But building muscles alone is not synonymous with good health. It’s equally important to maintain the internal organs strong and healthy, to protect the nervous system, and to preserve the structural integrity of bones.
Some older individuals who continue going to the gym owe their fitness more to inherited health rather than the gym itself. Scientifically designed exercises yield better results. Kung Fu is such a scientific art.
How does India’s ancient martial arts heritage connect to Kung Fu and Tai Chi today?
The names ‘Kung Fu’ and ‘Tai Chi’ are Chinese, but their roots trace back to India’s ancient civilisation over 3,000 years ago. Ancient tribes developed martial arts for survival, protection, and dominance. When these techniques evolved into scientific disciplines, they became enduring forms of knowledge and art. India’s ancestors developed structured martial arts, later taught by figures like Sage Kashyapa and Bodhidharma, who further refined and popularised them in China. While India lost its martial arts traditions, China commercialised and globalised them.
Today, Kung Fu’s history is widely recognised, alongside other martial arts like Karate, Taekwondo, Boxing, and Kickboxing. These arts are integrated into schools, colleges, and sports, with millions dedicating their lives to their practice.
Kung Fu comes in two main types — but what sets them apart when it comes to fitness and how they’re practised?
Kung Fu may not suit everyone, especially individuals over 30, as the body undergoes changes. Kung Fu has two main forms: Hard Kung Fu and Soft Kung Fu. Hard Kung Fu focuses on speed, strength, and balance and is suitable for individuals aged 12 to 25. Soft Kung Fu, known as Tai Chi, involves slow and deliberate movements and is ideal for older individuals. In Telugu, Tai Chi is referred to as “Chalana Dhyanam” (moving meditation). Both forms emphasise mental focus, concentration, physical and mental harmony, and balance.
Techniques like Chi Kung and Nei Kung complement Kung Fu, while Tai Chi offers variations such as General Tai Chi, Medical Tai Chi, and Dance Tai Chi. These forms are best learned through one-on-one instruction rather than by watching online videos. Practising these techniques alongside Kung Fu can lead to significantly better results.
What role does breathing play in the foundation of Kung Fu practice?
Breathing enhances vitality. Chi Kung, the foundation of Kung Fu, revolves around breathing techniques such as Kumbhaka (retention), Puraka (inhalation), and Rechaka (exhalation), interpreted differently by various traditions. Chi Kung rejuvenates the body, akin to revitalising a withered tree, and is essential for holistic development. Tragedy is, many people do not know the art of breathing and the importance of breathing right.
How does Tai Chi integrate meditation and movement to enhance practice?
Meditation should not be practised without physical exercise. Kung Fu and meditation are inseparable. Contrary to popular belief, meditation does not grant supernatural powers. Instead, it helps individuals connect with cosmic energy, achievable through Tai Chi, which embodies the essence of ‘moving meditation’.
How do martial arts not only benefit physical health but also help with mental issues like depression and anxiety? Why should one learn Kung Fu among others?
Kung Fu brings balance between the body and mind. It makes both the body and mind more active and alert. Kung Fu stimulates the release of happy hormones, fostering a sense of well-being. The flow of vital energy in the body and brain helps address several mental health challenges effectively.
Kung Fu is the mother of all disciplines. All other martial arts originated from it. It is not merely an art of combat but also an art of health and well-being. Therefore, Kung Fu is something anyone can and should learn.
Is there any age barrier to start Kung Fu training?
There are no strict age limitations for Kung Fu, but it is unsuitable for very young children. While Shaolin Temples train children scientifically, this may not be feasible elsewhere. Based on experience, children aged 12 and above can begin training, provided they have a qualified master. Kung Fu is not just about kicks and punches; it’s about mind and requires a master well-versed in anatomy and training techniques.