Beacon of Kung Fu

HYDERABAD: Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan instantly come to mind when we think of martial arts — they made much of our childhood unforgettable. But did you know that one man has dedicated his life to reviving the ancient art of Kung Fu in India? Galla Prakash Rao is a 76-year-old International Grand Master whose journey in martial arts spans nearly five decades.

From teaching Kung Fu’s intricate 47 styles to guiding students in Chi Kung, Nei Kung and Tai Chi, his influence has touched many. Imagine sitting down with this legend — what would you ask? CE had an opportunity to interact and capture his perspectives on Kung Fu, its practice and its relevance.

How does Kung Fu benefit women in health and fitness?

Women’s Kung Fu is distinct from Men’s Kung Fu, which is more popular. Women practising the same methods as men might face hormonal imbalances, adopting male body language and experiencing an increased release of testosterone, could alter their natural characteristics. Women’s Kung Fu avoids these issues, empowering women to live strong, healthy lives. A dedicated approach tailored for women is essential to ensure effectiveness and balance.

In the context of increasing crimes against women such as assaults, rapes, and murders, how does Kung Fu provide protection? What are some basic self-defense techniques commonly taught in Kung Fu?

Firstly, any martial art is not just about fighting; it is about understanding yourself — both inside and out. To achieve physical strength, a proper personalised diet and exercise regimen are essential. A woman must be fit enough to withstand a blow without a flinch.

Regarding self-defense, women have been conditioned to feel weak over time. Kung Fu empowers women by instilling courage. Those who live in fear are more vulnerable, while the fearless can face attacks head-on. Kung Fu techniques enable individuals to overpower opponents with minimal strength. Women can effectively use Kung Fu to defend themselves and prevent assaults.

These techniques cannot be described but must be taught through practice. They depend on the situation and the opponent’s attack. Unlike fixed mathematical formulas, Kung Fu techniques are adaptable and situational.