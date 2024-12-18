HYDRAA to only raze illegal structures built after July: Ranganath

HYDERABAD: Amid growing concerns over demolition drives by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), particularly over their impact on poor families, its commissioner AV Ranganath clarified that only unauthorised structures built after July this year would be targeted.

He stated that buildings constructed before HYDRAA’s formation would not be affected. However, this exemption does not apply to commercial complexes in Full Tank Level (FTL) zones or those built without proper permissions from the departments concerned.

The commissioner reiterated that illegal structures built after July would be demolished, while those predating HYDRAA’s establishment, if legally permitted, would remain untouched.

On Tuesday, Ranganath inspected Kamuni Cheruvu and Maisamma Lake in the Moosapet and Khaitalapur areas of Kukatpally mandal, following complaints about encroachments. He observed that some persons were filling the lakes with debris and soil and encroaching on nalas connected to these water bodies.

“We will not take action against structures constructed earlier with valid permissions from government departments. However, any structures being built now without proper approvals will be demolished. Newly obtained permissions will also be thoroughly reviewed. Our efforts are aligned with government policies to conserve water bodies,” he stated.