Musical tribute

HYDERABAD: Bryan Adams, the globally renowned Canadian singer-songwriter and musician, has captivated audiences worldwide with his iconic songs like Summer of ’69. His timeless music has made a lasting impression on fans, and Hyderabad recently paid tribute to this musical legend with a memorable evening of performances.

Dewar’s organised the Tribute to Bryan Adams event at Hard Rock Café, Hitec City, where the audience soaked in the magic of live music while enjoying drinks, food, and an electrifying atmosphere. The highlight of the evening was the performance by Lights of at Night and Three of Us and Her, two bands that came together to honour Adams’ legacy.

Teja, a member of Lights of at Night, shared his excitement about the concert, “There are a lot of gigs happening around, but this one is special because we’re celebrating Bryan Adams. We are Lights of at Night featuring Three of Us and Her, with Karen joining us on vocals. Performing together has been an incredible experience.”

Speaking about the set-list, he added, “We performed all the classics like Summer of ’69 and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You for the couples. It’s a mix of nostalgia and celebration as we bring Adams’ hits to life.”

Teja also highlighted the collaboration between the two bands. “Tonight’s lineup features Lights of at Night, which is relatively new and mostly focuses on original music, and Three of Us and Her, a band that has been part of the scene for a long time. It’s a beautiful coming together of experience and fresh energy,” shared the musician.

Karen, from Three of Us and Her, reflected on her admiration for Bryan Adams, “I’ve been listening to him since I was growing up, so when I was asked to be part of this tribute, it felt natural. I know most of his songs by heart, enough for a great set-list. His music resonates with me — it’s nostalgic, soulful, and feels like home.”