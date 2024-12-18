Narayana student ends life in hostel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A Class 7 student was found hanging in his hostel room at the Narayana residential school in Hayathnagar on Tuesday.

Sources said the 12-year-old, who was staying in the hostel located on the school campus, was upset over an issue that drove him to suicide.

While an officer from Hayathnagar police station told TNIE that the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, family members and relatives of the victim staged a protest against the school management and demanded justice for the child.

Early in the morning, his friends did not receive a response after knocking on his door. They became suspicious and alerted the hostel authorities, who used broke open the door and found the boy dead. Subsequently, Hayathnagar police reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.