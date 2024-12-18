Shaping wellness through innovation

HYDERABAD: Years are slowly drifting away from the 2020 pandemic, and so is our intense focus on health. The impact Covid-19 left on our lives is undeniable. If there’s one thing the pandemic taught us, it’s that ‘immunity is key.’ Immunity was — and still is — the secret to withstanding unknown viruses. But taking a look back 2024, the spotlight has moved from immunity to gut health, personalised diets, mental well-being, the role of AI in healthcare, and the rising prominence of alternative medicine. Let’s see what the experts have to say about this.

Mental well-being

Dr Goutami Madiraju, MBBS,DPM,PGDPC, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Renova Century Hospitals

In 2024, there has been a noticeable trend in therapies such as ice bath therapy and others. This is due to surge in both mental health problems and awareness surrounding mental health post-COVID period. The pandemic brought with it social confinement, social distancing, remote work, and added work-related stress, which have all contributed to an increase in psychological and physical issues, as well as post-COVID complications.

These therapies like colour therapy or chromo therapy may help temporarily in case of depression / stress / medical illnesses like hypertension or research shows that cold water immersion or cryotherapy may help in increase of endorphin levels and norepinephrine level and decrease in cortical (stress hormone) level, which may enhance overall health. As a result, people are increasingly turning to supportive therapies alongside their regular medical treatments, seeking holistic approaches to improve their overall health and well-being.

AI in healthcare

Dr Venugopal Pareek, Sr Consultant GI Laparoscopic, Bariatric Surgeon & Robotic Surgeon, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills

AI technology in healthcare took centre stage in 2024, driving advancements that revolutionised diagnostic practices. AI-powered tools became indispensable for detecting diseases with unprecedented speed and accuracy, capturing the attention of experts worldwide. Key innovations included AI-driven imaging systems, which significantly improved the early detection of conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.