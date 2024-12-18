Understanding ‘Brain Rot’

HYDERABAD: Have you ever caught yourself scrolling through your phone endlessly only to realise your brain hasn’t absorbed anything? Have you ever tried to consciously reflect upon the content you consume only to realise that it doesn’t hold much meaning? Well, they have a term for that — ‘Brain Rot’ and after a shortlist of 6 words and 37,000 public votes, Oxford University Press has named it Word of the Year 2024. Oxford defines brain rot as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.”

Is it concerning?

“Although it’s not medically recognised, it has been widely studied since the pandemic. It may seem harmless and something everybody does to kill boredom, but the existing literature calls it out as concerning,” says K Apuroop Chakravarthy, a senior counselling psychologist. He explained how it can be linked to the brain’s reward system.

Taking Instagram reels as an example, he said, “You watch a 9-second reel and you scroll up. Every time you scroll up, you are presented with a new reel (a new stimulus) and that causes your reward system to release dopamine. Now when there is a recurrent doom scrolling, over a period of time, it can reduce your ability to feel pleasure in the long run.”

Although the word has a negative perception psychologically, it’s interesting that most internet users don’t see it that way. Vidhi Bhattad, a 21-year-old internet user, said she perceives ‘Brain Rot’ as a positive term and even called doom scrolling a form of ‘Brain Yoga’.