Unmasking the fatty liver threat

HYDERABAD: We all know the importance of taking care of our mental health and heart, but what about our livers? Fatty liver disease is a growing health concern that many people don’t even know they have. It can progress silently, leading to dangerous complications like liver cirrhosis or even cancer if not caught early.

“Fatty liver disease is often asymptomatic in its early stages, making it hard to detect without medical screening. However, some people may experience fatigue, abdominal discomfort, or a feeling of fullness in the upper right abdomen,” says Dr Kiran Peddi, senior consultant medical gastroenterologist and IBD specialist, Yashoda Hospitals.

Most cases of fatty liver are discovered accidentally during routine ultrasound checkups. “Fatty liver disease can be easily diagnosed with non-invasive methods like an ultrasound of the abdomen. Further testing for severity and grading can be done using liver function tests and a fibroscan,” explains Dr Rithvik Golla, MBBS, MD, DM (AIIMS, Delhi), consultant gastroenterologist, hepatologist and interventional endoscopist at KIMS Hospitals, Gachibowli.

A fibroscan is done so that you can get accurate data on the fat deposit in the body. “Fibroscan on the other hand provides more accurate information on the quantity of fat deposition and the amount of permanent damage that has already occurred. The information we get on fibroscan helps us in estimating the future risk complications, reversibility, and need for medications,” says Dr Jatin Yegurla, MD internal medicine (PGI, Chd), DM gastroenterology and hepatology (AIIMS Delhi), Fellowship in Advanced GI endoscopy (AIIMS Delhi), ESEGH (UK), consultant gastro hepatologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

While the diagnosis might seem straightforward, the potential risks of ignoring fatty liver disease are anything but. “If left untreated, fatty liver disease can progress to more severe conditions like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which involves liver inflammation and damage. This can further lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer. It may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and metabolic complications,” warns Dr Peddi.