'Enchanted Terrains' brings the serenity of trees to life in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: It’s common to romanticise or fantasise flowers, but do you ever think about fantasising trees? If not, you might after visiting Kishore Kumar’s solo show, Enchanted Terrains. His paintings at Kadari Art Gallery captivate art aficionados not only with their aesthetics and landscapes but also with the sense of calmness brought to life through the artist’s unique style.

Over the years, Kishore Kumar, a Delhi-based artist, has showcased his work in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. “Initially, I used to give a few of my paintings to galleries here and there, but eventually, we decided to organise a solo exhibition. And here I am — this is my first solo show,” he explained.

With about 20–25 years of experience in the field, the artist’s style is deeply rooted in his connection with trees. “My style revolves around trees — sometimes accompanied by mountains and landscapes. My connection with trees goes way back.

They’ve always fascinated me, and over time, they became a recurring theme in my paintings,” the artist reflected. He believes there is a sensitivity and soul to trees, and his artistic journey has revolved around capturing that essence.

During his college years, Kishore experimented with various mediums, including figurative, abstract, semi-abstract, and non-abstract styles. He recalled, “But one day, I started painting trees, and it just felt right. It came to me naturally, like an instinct. Over the years, people started associating my work with trees, though my style has evolved continuously.”

While the subject has remained consistent, the depiction has changed, transitioning from semi-abstract forms to purer, creative landscapes. His current paintings often feature trees with mountains or village backdrops, blending simplicity with serenity.