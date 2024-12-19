Gaming icons Mortal and Payal Gaming on passion, perseverance at DreamHack Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: During the meet and greet at DreamHack X Hyderabad Comic Con 2024, the fans got an opportunity to meet their favourite gaming influencers like Naman Mathur (Mortal), Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), Kaashvi Hiranandani, Raj Varma and many more gamers who made the event experience more wonderful and left the fans with some amazing memories and stories to tell. CE talks to Naman Mathur (Mortal) and Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) about their journey, the experience of being a part of Dreamhack X Comic-Con and more.

Naman Mathur (Mortal)

Naman Mathur, better known as Mortal, has become a pro in India’s gaming community. Sitting down at DreamHack x Comic Con, he reflected on the event and his incredible journey. “Being part of DreamHack X Comic Con is an amazing experience, it brings gaming and pop culture together in a way that celebrates creativity and community. It’s so humbling to see how far gaming has come and how it’s inspiring today’s youth,” he said.

Mortal’s story began with games like Call of Duty and FIFA during his school days, but it was PUBG Mobile that truly shaped his destiny. “What inspired me to take gaming seriously was realising it’s more than just entertainment, it connects people, sparks creativity, and has such a cultural impact. I wanted to be a part of that and help grow gaming in India,” he shared.

However, convincing his family to accept gaming as a career wasn’t easy. “At first, they wanted me to focus on studies, but one night, a video of mine suddenly hit 15,000 views. That was huge for me. It gave me the courage to ask my mom to let me try gaming full-time. She gave me a year, and her support became the foundation for everything I’ve achieved so far,” he admitted.

Events like DreamHack give Mortal a chance to meet his fans, something he cherishes despite the challenges. “It can get overwhelming, but I love connecting with everyone, the energy here is incredible. To all my fans in Hyderabad, thank you for your unwavering support — it means everything to me,” he said. Hyderabad holds a special place in his heart.

His favourite game? “PUBG Mobile, without a doubt. It’s not just a game for me; it’s where my journey began.” He smiled as he recalled his first super chat. “It was just `40, but the message was so meaningful. Someone believed in me — that moment still motivates me today,” he further added.