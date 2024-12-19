Man sentenced to seven years for drunk driving causing nephew's death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A local court has sentenced a man, Dharshanala Balraj, to seven years of simple imprisonment for rash driving while driving under the influence of liquor, leading to the death of his 11-year-old nephew in 2020. The case was filed by the boy’s father, Siddi Shaker, who accused his sister’s husband, Balraj, of negligence and causing the accident.

According to the complaint, Shaker and his family were visiting his mother’s house in Antharam village, Shabad mandal, on December 3, 2020. After leaving his family there, Shaker went to work. At around 9.15 pm, Shaker received a call from his wife, informing him that their son had died in a road accident in Sardarnagar village.

Shaker rushed to the scene and found his son’s body on the road, with severe head injuries and brain matter exposed. A lorry was parked about 500 metres from the spot.

The court noted that Balraj had taken his nephew along with him to another village to run some errands. On his way back, he stopped at Tirumala Wines in Sardarnagar village, purchased liquor and consumed it. Under its influence, Balraj drove his scooter recklessly and collided with a lorry that was proceeding on the same road.

The collision caused the boy to fall under the rear left tyre of the lorry, resulting in his immediate death. Balraj fell to the right side of the road. A breathalyser test conducted by the police at 11.48 pm showed Balraj’s blood alcohol level at 146 mg/dL against the permissible 30 mg/dL.

The lorry driver testified that he was not speeding at the time of the accident but admitted to hiding when the public gathered at the scene. Footage from Tirumala Wines, provided by supervisor Kothakurva Mallesh, confirmed Balraj’s liquor purchase and consumption. An eyewitness also testified that Balraj was driving the scooter in a zigzag manner before colliding with the lorry.

The court found Balraj guilty of rash and negligent driving under the influence of liquor.