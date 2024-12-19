Sunny Leone on 'Shero', motherhood, and balancing work with family life

HYDERABAD: Sunny Leone has a rare gift—the kind of effortless charm that makes you feel like you’re catching up with an old friend over coffee. Whether she’s chatting about her latest projects, the delightful mayhem of motherhood, or her insatiable craving for biryani, Sunny’s authenticity is unmistakable. She’s not just a star; she’s someone you’d genuinely want to hang out with. In an easygoing, heart-to-heart conversation with CE, Sunny opens up about her work, her life as a mom, and a whole lot more — and it’s impossible not to be drawn into her warmth and realness.

Her excitement about Shero, a psychological thriller and her first multilingual film, is infectious.

“Working on Shero was an absolute blast, and it was a challenge too. I learned every line in the film on my own, without being prompted. Thankfully, I had incredible help and a fantastic coach who made things much easier, especially when it came to understanding how to deliver some of those lines. It was an amazing experience overall, and to top it off, the film itself is just so cool. I’m incredibly happy and proud to have been a part of it,” she shares, her eyes sparkling with pride.

The movie also demanded that Sunny perform all her stunts. “I did all my stunts. Some parts were tough — like this chair I was tied to, which was made of solid wood. It was so heavy, and I had to figure out how to break it open. There was also a moment where I was dropped from three or four feet in the air. That didn’t feel great! But, you know, we all have a job to do, and we kept moving forward” she recalls, laughing.

With other projects also in the pipeline, Sunny is keeping mum about the details but promises that something really exciting is on the way.

“I hope people enjoy Shero. Filming it was such an incredible experience. It’s a deeply serious psychological thriller, and I think it has all the elements to capture people’s attention and spark their curiosity,” she teases, hinting at more surprises to come.