Sunny Leone on 'Shero', motherhood, and balancing work with family life

HYDERABAD: Sunny Leone has a rare gift—the kind of effortless charm that makes you feel like you’re catching up with an old friend over coffee. Whether she’s chatting about her latest projects, the delightful mayhem of motherhood, or her insatiable craving for biryani, Sunny’s authenticity is unmistakable. She’s not just a star; she’s someone you’d genuinely want to hang out with. In an easygoing, heart-to-heart conversation with CE, Sunny opens up about her work, her life as a mom, and a whole lot more — and it’s impossible not to be drawn into her warmth and realness.
Her excitement about Shero, a psychological thriller and her first multilingual film, is infectious.
“Working on Shero was an absolute blast, and it was a challenge too. I learned every line in the film on my own, without being prompted. Thankfully, I had incredible help and a fantastic coach who made things much easier, especially when it came to understanding how to deliver some of those lines. It was an amazing experience overall, and to top it off, the film itself is just so cool. I’m incredibly happy and proud to have been a part of it,” she shares, her eyes sparkling with pride.
The movie also demanded that Sunny perform all her stunts. “I did all my stunts. Some parts were tough — like this chair I was tied to, which was made of solid wood. It was so heavy, and I had to figure out how to break it open. There was also a moment where I was dropped from three or four feet in the air. That didn’t feel great! But, you know, we all have a job to do, and we kept moving forward” she recalls, laughing.
With other projects also in the pipeline, Sunny is keeping mum about the details but promises that something really exciting is on the way.
“I hope people enjoy Shero. Filming it was such an incredible experience. It’s a deeply serious psychological thriller, and I think it has all the elements to capture people’s attention and spark their curiosity,” she teases, hinting at more surprises to come.
Despite her packed schedule, Sunny manages to prioritise her family, which she credits to clear communication and keeping promises.
“Managing time between children and work. Yeah, sometimes it can be difficult, but you also have to have good communication with your children so that they understand that when I’m at work, I’m at work and when I’m home, I’m home. So when I’m home, my entire time and every minute is dedicated just to them and they understand that,” she says.
Even on her days off, Sunny is anything but idle. “A typical day of not shooting is usually some other work that needs to get done,” she admits with a laugh. “There’s always something — juggling children, homework, heading to the office, and balancing so many other things with Starstruck—it feels like there’s always something happening,” she further adds.
Then while discussing about the City of Pearls, Sunny’s affection for Hyderabad is clear, in the way she talks about the city. “Hyderabad has given me a mix of experiences — some good, some bad, some ugly, and some truly amazing. But when it comes to the fans, it’s been nothing but love.
The way people there shower me with affection is overwhelming. Honestly, if I had to pick my favourite thing about the place, it would be the people,” she says with a warm smile. When asked about her favourite food from Hyderabad, she laughs and says, “I know some people might think this is weird, but veg biryani is my favourite.”
Moving on having worked in multiple languages over the years, Sunny has learned to adapt to the challenges of performing in various languages. “Working in different languages can be a challenge. But when you have the right tools and the right people by your side, it makes all the difference,” she says.
Sunny who is extremely stylish all the time takes us through her sense of fashion which is versatile as her career. “It’s a little confusing!” she jokes. “It depends on the time of day, what’s going on, and how I’m feeling. There are days when I’m not feeling my best, and all I want is to throw on a loose t-shirt and baggy jeans. But then, on other days, I’ll slip into a three-piece suit and just feel incredible. So, I guess like most people, I’d say I can be a little uncertain at times,” she explains.
Sunny’s aspirations go beyond what she’s already accomplished. “If I could choose any role, I’d want to be a superhero. That would be amazing,” she says, her eyes lighting up. For aspiring actors, her advice is simple but powerful, “Keep working, work hard, and don’t stop pursuing your dreams.”
Sunny is all about growth and exploration. “I think when you’re an artist, you have to keep trying new things no matter what, and you kind of have no choice. If you get stuck in one genre or one thing, then you’re not growing as an artist, and we have to keep on working in as many fields as possible,” she explains.
A lot of things take a backseat in the busy life of an actor and similarly self-care and staying fit also takes a back seat sometimes.
“Self-care and staying fit often end up taking a backseat, especially when work piles up — when you’ve got deadlines, everything else just has to wait. But I do make an effort to carve out some time for myself. It doesn’t always go as planned, though,” she expresses with a sigh, wanting to get regular with self-care and fitness.