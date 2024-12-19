YouTuber arrested over harassment of co-actor in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: YouTuber Prasad Behera was arrested on Wednesday for harassing a co-actor and using abusive language against her. He was later remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

According to a complaint by the 32-year-old woman, Jubilee Hills police registered a case under Sections 75(2),79 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Prasad reportedly has known the woman for the last 18 months. They first met on the sets of Pellivaramandi, a web series, where he reportedly touched her inappropriately, driving her to leave the series. Subsequently, he apologised to her on multiple occasions. After a year, she started working with him again for a web series, Mechanic.

The police said his behaviour remained the same. Prasad would allegedly touch her inappropriately and fall on her in front of the crew at the shooting location. Additionally, he would try to pass it off as a joke while the people on the set laughed. Meanwhile, she would feel embarrassed and confused.

The complaint also stated that Prasad would use abusive language against her and would try to insult her by saying she needed laser treatment on her face and the GSC procedure for her hair. When she said that she would try to file a police complaint against him, he threatened her.