CM Revanth Reddy exhorts writers to sharpen pen against social evils

HYDERABAD: In an indirect jibe at BRS leaders, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that certain forces have been spreading the notion that the history written in their favour was the real history of the last 10 years. He stated that those who gained political benefits have become more popular than those who actively participated in the Telangana movement. He emphasised that the names of those who fought and sacrificed, including martyrs, during the Telangana movement should be recorded in history.

The chief minister asserted that the state government would give due respect to the book exhibition organised to convey the real history. He also appealed to poets and writers to sharpen their pens against societal injustices.

On Thursday, Revanth inaugurated the 37th Hyderabad Book Fair at NTR Stadium. Addressing the gathering, he recalled highlighting the neglect of Telangana activists who died during the separate state struggle and when the Telangana Bill was introduced in the Assembly of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He added that the Armed Peasant Struggle and the first and second phases of the Telangana movement have been distorted to some extent.

He expressed concern that the increasing use of technology and digital media is reducing the importance of books and reading. He added that organising a large event like the Hyderabad Book Fair would inspire the next generation to cultivate the habit of reading.

“The state government is committed to promoting the Hyderabad Book Fair. Ministers and I participated in the event to send a positive message to society. The book fair provides an excellent platform to discuss social consciousness and societal changes.

The new generation knows only Google, but reading books written by historians will help readers discover unsung heroes. We will only know about those who sacrificed during the struggle when historians document their stories,” he said.

In recognition of renowned historians, the chief minister highlighted that the Telugu University has been named after Suravaram Pratap Reddy.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with MLCs M Kodandaram and Balmoor Venkat, and others were also present at the inauguration programme.