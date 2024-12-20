Protests as HYDRAA razes shops in first floor of apartment complex

HYDERABAD: Amidst tight police security, enforcement teams from HYDRAA, along with Manikonda municipal town planning officials, demolished shops within Anuhar Morning Raga Apartments at Alkapuri in Manikonda on Thursday morning. The demolition led to protests from residents of the building and heated exchanges between the authorities and the residents. They argued that the shops on the ground floor were not illegal and claimed there were no deviations from the original plan.
The demolitions were carried out following a complaint from residents, who alleged that 38 flats on the ground floor had been converted into commercial complexes after obtaining residential permission. They had also filed a complaint at the Narsingi police station three years ago.
According to officials, the Anuhar Morning Raga building was constructed in 2016 and received an occupancy certificate strictly for residential purposes from HMDA in 2018. Despite this, the builder had recently converted portions of the ground floor into commercial shops, violating the residential permission granted for the building.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the site around two weeks ago with local municipal officials. The residents and the owner of the construction company responsible for the conversions were questioned.
Subsequently, he convened a meeting of both parties and reviewed the apartment’s construction permission documents. Complaints filed by residents with HMDA, HYDRAA and municipal offices were also investigated, confirming that commercial construction had been carried out in a building authorised only for residential purposes.
Manikonda municipal officials stated that notices had already been issued to the owner of the apartment, but there was no response. As a result, municipal staff arrived at the site on Thursday morning and removed the shutters.
The owner and the businesses operating from the ground floor expressed anger over the demolition. The HYDRAA commissioner issued orders for demolitions in all municipalities within the ORR limits, under Section 178(2) of the Telangana Municipalities Act.
HYDRAA clarified that residential buildings constructed before July will not be subject to action. However, it said commercial establishments built without permits will be demolished if they fall within the FTL, regardless of their date of construction.