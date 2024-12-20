Robotic capsule for endoscopy launched at AIG Hospitals

HYDERABAD: AIG Hospitals on Thursday launched PillBotT, a remote-controlled (robotic) disposable endoscopy capsule technology developed by US-based medical innovator Endiatx. It must be noted that the PillBotT is still undergoing clinical trials and has not yet received FDA approval and that its use in India is currently restricted to research purposes.

According to a release, PillBotT, a tiny ingestible robot measuring just 13mm by 30mm has the potential to bring about a paradigm shift in non-invasive diagnostics. Equipped with advanced cameras, sensors and wireless capabilities, the device is designed to navigate the gastrointestinal tract and transmit real-time, high-resolution images directly to physicians.

Speaking about the device, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, said, “The PillBot’s ability to provide high-resolution insights without the need for invasive procedures marks a pivotal moment in patient care.

By integrating robotics and AI, we are paving the way for more efficient, accurate and patient-friendly diagnostic solutions that can potentially redefine GI care in India by not only saving lives but also making diagnosis cost-effective.”