Anglo-Indian Christmas feast: A rich blend of tradition, flavours, and festive delights in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Christmas delights, or rather delicacies, are crafted with love and care by each one of us. Be it the rich plum cakes or the roast that we all love to savour, there is no compromise when it comes to food choices for Christmas. While festive food can be a topic of endless discussions, the Anglo-Indian community adds an extra layer of fascination with their unique culinary traditions.

Known for giving Christmas food a royal and sumptuous touch, they always create some of the most memorable and exquisite dishes. CE reached out to a few members of this community in Hyderabad to learn about their festive specialties and the stories behind them.

Denise Hookens, Executive Assistant - Founder’s Office, Darwinbox, shares her joy in preparing and savouring these seasonal delights. “Christmas for us Anglo-Indians is all about food, family, and tradition.

Post-midnight mass, the family gathers for cake and wine along with Christmas specials such as guava cheese, coconut sweets, khul khula, rose cookies, and the iconic plum cake. Breakfast is a hearty English spread with bacon, ham, salami, sausages — the works (laughs).

Then comes the lunch feast, where the flavours of our heritage truly shine. It’s usually biryani or bagara rice paired with chicken curry and the ever-popular pork vindaloo. Every household has that one iconic dish everyone associates with it — a special recipe or flavour that stands out. For me, it’s my mum’s bagara rice (shaadi vala), chicken curry and pork curry.”

Commenting on the rich dishes that Anglo-Indians serve during Christmas, Chamaine Trevor, retired teacher, elaborates, “Anglo-Indians in India have a rich culinary tradition during Christmas, blending Western and Indian influences. Here are some key highlights of their Christmas menu, particularly the sweets and traditional dishes they make.

Plum cake — a quintessential part of Christmas, prepared with dried fruits soaked in rum or brandy, spices and nuts. Rose cookies — deep fried, sweet, crispy cookies shaped like roses or shells. Bebinca — a layered Goan dessert made with coconut milk, eggs, sugar and ghee popular among Anglo-Indians especially in coastal areas.