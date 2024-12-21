GHMC revises draft budget for 2025-26 to Rs 8,440 cr

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has revised its draft annual budget proposals for the year 2025-26 following strong criticism from the AIMIM. The earlier draft, presented to the GHMC Standing Committee last month, was not approved, with members seeking a greater focus on revenue income. The revised draft will be discussed at a Standing Committee meeting on December 23, 2024.

The revised budget proposal now estimates a total of Rs 8,440 crore, an increase of Rs 100 crore from the initial draft of Rs 8,340 crore. Compared to the Rs 7,937 crore budget approved for the financial year 2024-25, this marks a significant increase of nearly Rs 500 crore.

Whether the Standing Committee will approve the revised proposal or request additional details will be determined on Monday, as the budget approval deadline has already passed.

Of the total estimated receipts of Rs 8,440 crore, around Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated for Revenue expenditure, and Rs 4,440 crore for Capital expenditure. Additionally, Rs 300 crore has been set aside as a separate budget for projects assigned to GHMC by other corporations, such as the Telangana Housing Corporation’s construction of 2BHK houses for the poor within GHMC limits.