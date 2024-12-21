Mocha mousse: The versatile, timeless shade taking fashion and interiors by storm

HYDERABAD: A versatile, warm neutral shade Mocha Mousse has been making waves in the world of fashion and interiors after Pantone declared it the Colour of the Year 2025. The unique mix of soft brown and beige with a hint of grey exudes elegance, comfort, and sophistication. Its ability to blend seamlessly into different styles makes it a perfect choice for daily wear, home décor, and accessories. Whether dressing for work, a casual outing, or refreshing your living space, here’s how to style Mocha Mousse effortlessly in your daily life.

Laid-back yet polished

Sharing styling tips, Esha Bhambri of House of Fett says, “For a casual outing, go for a gingham check dress paired with ankle boots and gold jewellery — it’s laid-back yet polished. The neutral tone blends beautifully with whites, tans, or metallic accents for easy day-to-night transitions.” To achieve a relaxed yet stylish look, pair a metallic Mocha Mousse draped top with wide-leg pants, suggests Kunal Anil Tanna.

“It’s comfortable and modern — great for casual outings or creative workspaces. For formal settings, go for a structured Mocha Mousse blazer with tailored trousers. Keep accessories minimal and add polished shoes to let the richness of the color shine,” he says. “For a more relaxed vibe, flowy Mocha Mousse dresses with subtle details are ideal. Style them with nude heels or ballet flats and simple accessories to keep the focus on the gorgeous earthy tone,” adds Abhishek Sharma.

Timeless tone

If men are wondering how to style the Colour of the Year, Nilesh Parashar of Nautanky has the perfect solution, “This timeless tone elevates both ethnic and contemporary looks. For men, pair a printed kurta with white trousers for a clean, polished ensemble — perfect for gatherings or semi-formal events. Add brown loafers and a sleek watch to complete the outfit.” Designer Shahin Mannan adds, “For men, a jacket with playful embroidery works well with a white T-shirt and jeans for a laid — back yet refined outfit. Pastels or jewel tones pair beautifully with this earthy hue for added versatility.”