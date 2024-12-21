Vani Bhojan on embracing simplicity, health, and comfort in life and fashion

HYDERABAD: Simple yet glamorous, versatile in every movie, Vani Bhojan — the actress known for her roles in the Tamil and Telugu industries — exudes happiness and contentment in her career. With her Telugu debut in Meeku Mathrame Cheptha, Vani is eager to take on more projects to entertain her audience. CE caught up with her at a California Almonds event, where she shared insights about her lifestyle and fashion choices.

Discussing her advocacy for almonds, Vani explained, “Most people don’t know how easy they are for snacking. We all end up eating unnecessary junk food. That’s why I’ve partnered with them — to raise awareness about almonds and their benefits for overall health.”

Sharing her lifestyle habits, Vani said, “It’s not extraordinary (laughs), but I ensure that I eat healthily. My day starts with almonds, a glass of cinnamon water and turmeric to boost my immune system. Breakfast is protein-packed, lunch is well-balanced, and my evening snacks include black coffee and fruits. Dinner is always a simple, home-cooked meal.”

When asked about her fitness mantra, she admitted, “I put on a bit of weight and realised it was due to my eating habits. So, I made changes and started working out. Exercising three days a week gives me confidence. That’s more than enough to stay fit.”

Vani’s approach to fashion is refreshingly simple, “Fashion, for me, is about comfort. If you’re healthy and confident, you can carry off anything. It’s not about brands but simple tricks to look stunning. It all comes down to what you eat and your overall health.”

On staying motivated, she reflected, “I don’t have a particular source of motivation. It’s about being happy and content with what you have.” When asked about her inspiration, Vani’s response was heartfelt, “It’s my mom. She’s a busy woman who takes care of the family without complaints. I try to emulate her contentment and strength.”

Vani expressed her love for Telugu cinema, saying, “After Meeku Mathrame Cheptha, I got busy with Tamil projects. My Telugu is broken, but I’ll work on it and return. I’m waiting for the right opportunity.”

On what’s next, Vani shared, “I’ve completed five films that are awaiting release. I’m currently working on one project and plan to sign more soon.”