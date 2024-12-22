16-year-old Karthikey conquers Antarctica’s highest peak, sets new record

HYDERABAD: What drives a teenager to conquer the icy peaks of Antarctica? For Padakanti Vishwanath Karthikey, it’s a passion ignited by sibling rivalry. At 16, he’s already scaled some of the world’s most challenging mountains, and his story is far from over.

On December 3, he became the youngest Indian to summit Mount Vinson, Antarctica’s highest peak at 16,050 feet, as part of a Boots and Crampons-Elite Exped team led by renowned British mountaineer Nirmal Purja.

On Independence Day in 2022, he became the youngest Indian to summit Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, from its eastern and western sides within 24 hours.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthikey admits, “The climb to Mount Vinson was not easy. Temperatures plummeted to -40°C, and the terrain tested every ounce of my endurance. Months of rigorous training and my family’s support kept me going,” he shares.

Shedding light on the 16-year-old’s preparations, his mentor, Bharat Thammineni, who also leads Boots and Crampons, says. “Karthikey left Hyderabad on November 21 and reached Punta Arenas, Chile, on November 22. After thorough preparation and briefings, the team flew to Union Glacier Camp in Antarctica on November 25. From there, they acclimatised and advanced to the Vinson Massif base camp before climbing the summit,” he shares.

Apart from summiting the highest peak in Antarctica, he has climbed Denali (US), the highest in North America, Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), the highest in Africa, and Kosciuszko, the highest in mainland Australia. This apart, Karthikey’s list of summits includes major peaks such as Island Peak (Nepal), Dzo Jongo (India), Friendship Peak (India), Kala Pathar, Mount Kang Yatse I and II (Ladakh) and Everest Base Camp.

Invaluable family support

At just 16, he has conquered five of the Seven (or eight) Summits. While such an achievement is rare, it is equally (if not more) mind-boggling to come to terms with the fact that sibling rivalry spurred Karthikey to the mountains at the age of 11. “My sister, a mountaineer and MBBS student, was heading to Mount Rudugaira (in Uttarakhand), and I wanted to join her. That trek changed my life,” he says.

Among his many accomplishments, summiting Mount Denali in Alaska without supplemental oxygen at such a young age stands out. “Denali was a true test of resilience,” Karthikey shares.