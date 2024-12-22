California teen brings CPR revolution to Telangana with Vital Squad

NIZAMABAD : A teenager from California in the US is making waves in India. Anjali Madala, a Class 11 student, has founded Vital Squad, a non-profit to combat a silent killer: sudden cardiac arrest. Her mission? To equip communities with the life-saving skills of CPR, one trained heart at a time.
Anjali’s roots trace back to Varni in Nizamabad district, though her family has settled in the US. Her journey began a year ago after her father, Raman Madala, suffered a cardiac arrest. Speaking at a session, Anjali shares, “That experience was a wake-up call. It made me realise the harsh reality that cardiac emergencies can strike at any time, and not everyone is fortunate to have timely help. This inspired me to start Vital Squad, driven by the belief that knowing how to respond can mean the difference between life and death.”
Her mission addresses a critical gap: an estimated six lakh people succumb to sudden cardiac arrest every year in India, yet only 3% of the population is trained in CPR. With the right intervention, survival rates can improve dramatically, Anjali believes.
The organisation conducts hands-on workshops in schools across Telangana, including Nizamabad, Medak and Hyderabad. The training sessions use mannequins equipped with advanced feedback mechanisms, ensuring participants master proper techniques.
Explaining their work, Anjali says, “We are not just teaching a skill. We are equipping young people with the confidence to act when it matters most. At Vital Squad, we believe that knowledge is power. By training students, teachers and communities, we hope to create a ripple effect of preparedness, promoting equity in health and safety.”
Anjali invites everyone to “join the (Vital) Squad”, emphasising that building stronger and safer communities starts with individual efforts.
Her father, Raman, has been a pillar of support for the initiative. Working in a financial organisation in the US, he has invested over `10 lakh to fund CPR awareness programmes. “We provide mannequins to schools free of cost so they can continue conducting awareness sessions independently. It’s a small step with a big impact,” he says.
Raman also advocates for systemic change. “The Telangana government should make CPR training mandatory for students from classes 8 to 12,” he suggests. “In the US, such initiatives are already part of the curriculum, and we are ready to collaborate with the state government to make it happen here too.”