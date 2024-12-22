California teen brings CPR revolution to Telangana with Vital Squad

NIZAMABAD : A teenager from California in the US is making waves in India. Anjali Madala, a Class 11 student, has founded Vital Squad, a non-profit to combat a silent killer: sudden cardiac arrest. Her mission? To equip communities with the life-saving skills of CPR, one trained heart at a time.

Anjali’s roots trace back to Varni in Nizamabad district, though her family has settled in the US. Her journey began a year ago after her father, Raman Madala, suffered a cardiac arrest. Speaking at a session, Anjali shares, “That experience was a wake-up call. It made me realise the harsh reality that cardiac emergencies can strike at any time, and not everyone is fortunate to have timely help. This inspired me to start Vital Squad, driven by the belief that knowing how to respond can mean the difference between life and death.”

Her mission addresses a critical gap: an estimated six lakh people succumb to sudden cardiac arrest every year in India, yet only 3% of the population is trained in CPR. With the right intervention, survival rates can improve dramatically, Anjali believes.

The organisation conducts hands-on workshops in schools across Telangana, including Nizamabad, Medak and Hyderabad. The training sessions use mannequins equipped with advanced feedback mechanisms, ensuring participants master proper techniques.