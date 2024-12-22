Carving a legacy: Shakuntala’s wooden wonders find eager buyers

ZAHEERABAD : Like the legendary artisans of ancient India, Pasari Shakuntala is carrying forward a rich tradition of wood carving. With each stroke of her chisel, she pays homage to the past while shaping the future of Indian handicrafts.

Hailing from Bakshodi village in Bidar district of Karnataka, Shakuntala, who is in her 40s, married Naghshetty of Zaheerabad about 25 years ago. Her parents — Veeramma and Vaidyanath — taught her to carve beautiful toys from wood. Joining the Vishala Self Help Group (SHG) with support from Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) officials, Shakuntala took her first major step towards entrepreneurship.

She secured a bank loan of Rs 50,000 to purchase high-quality white wood, ideal for carving, from Bengaluru and Shivamogga in Karnataka. Her products, including idols of Lord Vinayaka, Venkateshwara and Krishna, as well as various toys, found eager buyers at exhibitions in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad.

In 2020, Shakuntala’s talent took her to South America, where she participated in an exhibition and was one of four Indian women showcasing their products.

Her efforts have also caught the attention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during an exhibition organised by the Indira Mahila Shakti. Impressed by her dedication, he promised to provide her with all necessary support. She was also honoured with the ‘Exceptional Entrepreneur Award 2024’ by the Backward Classes India Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sangareddy Collector Valluri Kranthi has assured her of government assistance. Additionally, MEPMA officials revealed plans to allocate a shop to her at Shilparamam, a shopping complex designed for SHG members, in Hyderabad.

“I wish to pass on the knowledge of carving toys from softwood that I learned from my parents,” Shakuntala tells TNIE. “My dream is to establish a toy manufacturing industry in Zaheerabad, providing employment for fellow women. I am already training several women in this art and refining the toys they create.”

Over the years, she has trained around 1,000 people in the craft of wood carving. Her efforts have not only elevated her income to Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 per month but also contributed to the livelihood of others. She even puts waste sandalwood to good use by making incense sticks out of them.