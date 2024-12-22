Rapido signs MoU with HMRL to enhance commute in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Rapido, a ride-hailing platform, has partnered with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) to provide seamless first and last-mile connectivity for Hyderabad Metro commuters. It is reported that Rapido will offer special discounted flat rates for its service, starting at just Rs 30, to and from any of the 57 metro stations across the city.

This year alone, Rapido has completed over 10 million metro bookings. The partnership was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the platform and L&TMRHL, marking a significant step in enhancing urban mobility in Hyderabad.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said, “This partnership between the L&TMRHL and Rapido exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the urban mobility experience in the city. By addressing critical first and last-mile connectivity challenges, this initiative will further strengthen the metro rail’s position as a vital lifeline for commuters. Such collaborative efforts are crucial for achieving our vision of sustainable and efficient public transportation.”

Rapido Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said, “By introducing discounted flat rates for our Bike Metro service, we aim to support Hyderabad Metro’s position as the city’s commuting lifeline. With our extensive fleet and user-friendly app, we ensure a hassle-free and time-saving journey for all.”