Tasar silk brings hope to tribal farmers in Mancherial

ADILABAD: Once a forgotten craft, Tasar silk cultivation is now experiencing a remarkable revival in Mancherial district. This ancient art is not only empowering local communities but also attracting significant attention from across the country, with demand for this silk soaring.

In the erstwhile Adilabad district, the government is actively encouraging landless farmers, particularly tribals who depend on forest resources, to take up Tasar silkworm rearing as a sustainable livelihood.

Mancherial district has emerged as the leader in Tasar cocoon production in Telangana, with its natural flora spread across 2,100 hectares, providing the perfect environment for rearing silkworms. Tasar silk is gaining recognition for its natural colour and lustre, making it a sought-after and eco-friendly fabric.

For landless tribal farmers living on the fringes of forests, Tasar cultivation offers a lifeline. With no investment required, these farmers are earning between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 annually from silkworm rearing. The district supports 575 farming families, with Kotapally mandal leading the way at 1,100 hectares involving 325 families. Other notable contributions come from Vemanpally (400 hectares, 80 families), Chennur (589 hectares, 125 families), Nennel (10 hectares, five families) and Kannepally (100 hectares, 40 families).

Sericulture Assistant Director Parvathi Rathod tells TNIE that tribal farmers in Mancherial have set new benchmarks in Tasar production. In the 2022–23 period, the achievements surpassed expectations: while there was no initial target for Tasar Disease-Free Laying (DFL) production, the farmers achieved 1,05,500 DFLs. Similarly, the brushing of Tasar DFLs saw a significant rise, with a target of 58,766 exceeded by achieving 1,32,060. The harvesting of Tasar cocoons also outperformed projections, with the target of 29,38,300 cocoons reaching 43,82,267.

This year, the district anticipates an even better yield. Tenders for Tasar cocoons are drawing participation from states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and across Telangana.

In an effort to popularise Tasar products, a dedicated stall featuring Tasar cocoons and silk sarees was recently set up at the Agricultural University in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. The event showcased the artistry and eco-friendly appeal of Tasar silk, capturing the attention of both domestic and international buyers.