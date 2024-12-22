Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on quest to change lives

NALGONDA: In the quiet village where Roads & Building Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was born — Brahmana Vellemla — the struggles of daily life shaped his vision. Today, his Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation (KPF) is a beacon of hope, proving that compassion and action can turn aspirations into reality.
Born in 1965 before the start of the Indo-Pakistani war, Venkat Reddy was surrounded by people who had umpteen problems. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had to step in regularly to bridge the gap between the struggles of people and what the administration could deliver back then.
While he strongly believes that every citizen has a moral and social responsibility to support the needy, he also hopes that there is no dearth of people (in a country of over 1.3 billion) passionate enough to solve problems in society.
With the motto “Let us give back to the society that sustained and supported our growth”, Venkat Reddy established the KPF eight years ago.
Since then, the KPF has made significant strides in empowering various sections of society, particularly students, youth, farmers and small entrepreneurs. Its initiatives are designed to create an ecosystem where individuals can thrive, whether through education, skill development, or sustainable practices.
Having noticed the acute water scarcity in the region, the KPF started sensitising people about water harvesting methods. It has helped people construct hundreds of farm ponds, trenches, soaking pits and bore well recharge pits in agricultural fields, institutions and public places. It also strives to empower farmers with required technical assistance, genuine seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. The KPF also helps farmers get a fair price for their produce.
The NGO’s journey has been marked by the support of like-minded philanthropists who have contributed technical and financial assistance. Together, they have worked to supplement government welfare measures and address critical social issues. Inspired by the former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s vision of ‘Providing Urban Amenities to Rural Areas’, the KPF aims to reduce migration from rural areas by improving standards and creating locals opportunities.
Emphasising the importance of collective effort in bringing about change, Venkat Reddy, says, “KPF will always stand by the poor and the needy.”
Speaking to TNIE, he highlights an initiative aimed at empowering rural women economically. “For the first time in the state, the KPF, in collaboration with Swabhags Lab Pvt Ltd, is setting up solar power battery units with 50 self-help group women in Ayitipamula village of Kattangur mandal, Nalgonda district. These women can earn an additional income of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month without any extra work,” he explains.
Describing the process, he says: “Swabhags Lab provides empty batteries to these women, who charge them at home. The company collects the charged batteries and pays Rs16 per unit of power generated. This initiative will not only help landless poor families financially but also make women stronger protectors and providers for their families.”
He says, “If this initiative succeeds, it can inspire similar programmes in other districts of Telangana. Women can set up such units and earn additional income without compromising their regular responsibilities.”
“The chief minister has been informed about this initiative, and if programmes like this are implemented across the state, women will have the chance to become economically stronger,” he adds.
Meanwhile, the minister’s message to other philanthropists is clear: “Contribute your time, resources, and expertise to transform our country into a developed nation.”
List of major works
Development of Komatireddy Pratheek Memorial Government Junior College, Nalgonda.
Construction of Bottuguda Government Primary and High School buildings at a cost of `2 crore.
Installation of water plants in Nagarjuna Degree College, Women’s Degree College, and the district library in Nalgonda.
Launch of renewable energy projects to empower rural women