12 arrested, including complainant's brother, in dacoity case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zon, along with Domalguda police on Sunday arrested twelve people, including the complainant’s brother, for allegedly being involved in dacoity that took place in Arvind Nagar on December 12. A total of Rs 1.20 crore was recovered from them. However, three more accused are still absconding, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Indrajit Ghorai, Altaf Mohammed Khan, Syed Irfan Ahmed, Mohammad Noor Ullah, Habeeb Hussain, Shaik Shabbir, Mohammad Arbaaz, Shoaib Khan, Gulam Maqdum, Shaik Osman, Shaik Allauddin and Shaik Akram.

“Indirajit who is the younger brother of the complainant, hatched a plan to start dacoity to make extra bucks,” the police said.

According to the police, the accused Ghorai and his brother Ranjeet (complainant) are natives of West Bengal and got settled in Hyderabad a few years ago. Both are in the business of gold ornaments whereby they received orders from jewellers and supplied them to others at margin price. However, Ghorai was habitual to online betting, and an extravagant lifestyle and incurred losses in his business due to the same, the police said.

In the meantime, Ranjeet bought two houses at Arvind Nagar and was making a profit in business. This made Ghorai bear a grudge against him and he hatched the plan to rob his brother.

He came in contact with the other accused and in the early hours of December 12, the gang broke into the complainant’s house and intimidated him and his family members with weapons such as knives, axes, sickles and others. They robbed gold ornaments, and silver and brass articles before fleeing away.

The seizure includes gold ornaments, weighing about 1.2 kg, silver articles, weighing 616 grams, brass material, weighing 2 kg, Rs 2.90 lakh cash and items used as weapons during dacoity.