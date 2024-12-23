Doctors perform surgery to remove tumour in woman with rare pancake kidney

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old woman with a rare pancake kidney, affected by a cancerous tumour, was successfully treated with first-of-its-kind surgery by the doctors at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU).

The woman, a resident of Kompally, was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition where her kidneys were fused and pancake-shaped, instead of the usual bean-like structure and were positioned abnormally lower than their usual since birth.

A cancerous tumour grew over the kidneys, making the case extremely complicated. The occurrence of pancake kidneys itself is a rarity estimated to be seen in only one in 375,000 cases globally. A tumor in such an anomalous kidney is even more rare.

Such fused kidneys are medically termed as lump kidneys, and when located abnormally, they are called ectopic kidneys. Mapping tumors in such cases is challenging due to the complexity of blood supply and their intricate anatomy.

Doctors at AINU used 3D imaging technology by integrating a CT scan with specialised software to create a 3D model, which provided details of the anatomy of fused kidneys, their blood supply and the tumour’s location.

The team led by Dr C Mallikarjuna performed a minimally invasive keyhole surgery using advanced technology to remove the cancerous tumour, without the removal of the kidney. The surgery ensured minimal blood loss and the patient had a quick recovery and was discharged within three days of the surgery.