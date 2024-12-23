Hyderabad’s crime rate up by 40 per cent in 2024, says annual report

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said that the crime rate in the city witnessed more than 40% increase in overall crimes in 2024 compared to the previous year. As many as 35,944 cases were registered in 2024 as against 25,488 cases in 2023. He added that the crime detection rate is 59%.

The CP on Sunday released the ‘Hyderabad City Police Annual report- 2024’ at ICCC, here. According to the report, among all zones, the West Zone recorded the highest number of criminal cases with 7,727 FIRs throughout the year, followed by the South West Zone and East Zone with 5,639 cases and 4,848 cases, respectively.

C V Anand attributed the increase in crime rate in the city to an increase in simple theft cases to 48% and accident cases to 30% compared to last year.

The CP said that murders in the city came down by 13% compared to last year. In 2024, a total of 77 murders were reported against 89 murders in the previous year. In 2024, attempts to murder reduced by 23% and grievous hurts decreased by 22% in the city.

As per the report, kidnapping cases have increased 88% compared to last year. As many as 324 cases were registered in 2024 compared to 172 kidnapping cases registered in the city last year.