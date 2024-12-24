21 arrested for various cyber offences in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Monday said it arrested 21 cyber offenders, including eight agents from different parts of the state, in a special operation conducted in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Karimnagar and Jagtial.

Addressing the media, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said the 21 accused were involved in 25 cybercrime cases in Telangana and 73 cases across India under various modus operandis: fraudulent business investments, fake part-time jobs, digital arrests, KYC scams and matrimonial frauds.

The TGCSB said the accused persons have criminal links with 714 cybercrime suspects across the country. Of those apprehended, 13 were involved in using their bank accounts to withdraw proceeds of cybercrimes via cheques and handing the money over to next-level agents. The total amount withdrawn by this group was Rs 8.2 crore.

The remaining eight accused served as agents responsible for collecting the withdrawn money and transferring it to their counterparts operating in foreign countries through cryptocurrency. These agents were linked to 325 cybercrime hotspot suspects across India, with some perpetrators identified as operating from other nations.

Additionally, the TGCSB has identified five cryptocurrency wallets associated with these activities and plans to investigate further to trace the flow of illicit funds. The arrested persons have been handed over to the respective police units for further investigation and legal proceedings.

As part of the operation, the TGCSB seized multiple items, including 20 mobile phones, 15 SIM cards, four bank account passbooks and five debit cards.