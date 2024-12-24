GHMC standing panel approves Rs 8.4K crore budget

HYDERABAD: The standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has approved the draft annual Budget estimate of around Rs 8,440 crore, an increase of nearly Rs 500 crore compared to 2024-25. The budget for 2024-25, passed last year, was Rs 7,937 crore. The approved draft Budget will be placed before the GHMC General Body (Council) meeting in the coming month for final approval.

A special budget meeting of the GHMC standing committee, chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, was held at the GHMC head office on Monday, where the draft Budget was approved.

Of the total receipts of Rs 8,440 crore, the estimated revenue expenditure is around Rs 4,000 crore, while the estimated capital expenditure is approximately Rs 4,440 crore. In addition to the GHMC draft Budget estimates, Rs 300 crore has been earmarked as a separate Budget for projects undertaken by other corporations assigned to GHMC, such as the Telangana Housing Corporation for constructing 2BHK houses for the poor and Rs 140 crore under the XV Finance Commission’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) grant.

Increase of Rs 181 crore

The Budget for 2024-25 (current financial year) has also been revised to Rs 8,118 crore from Rs 7,937 crore, showing an increase of Rs 181 crore. The Budget was extensively discussed and approved during the standing committee meeting, with members raising doubts about various wings that were subsequently clarified by the respective officials.