GHMC standing panel approves Rs 8.4K crore budget

A special budget meeting of the GHMC standing committee, chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, was held at the GHMC head office on Monday, where the draft Budget was approved.
Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi chairs the GHMC standing committee meeting in the civic body head office in Hyderabad on Monday
S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: The standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has approved the draft annual Budget estimate of around Rs 8,440 crore, an increase of nearly Rs 500 crore compared to 2024-25. The budget for 2024-25, passed last year, was Rs 7,937 crore. The approved draft Budget will be placed before the GHMC General Body (Council) meeting in the coming month for final approval.

Of the total receipts of Rs 8,440 crore, the estimated revenue expenditure is around Rs 4,000 crore, while the estimated capital expenditure is approximately Rs 4,440 crore. In addition to the GHMC draft Budget estimates, Rs 300 crore has been earmarked as a separate Budget for projects undertaken by other corporations assigned to GHMC, such as the Telangana Housing Corporation for constructing 2BHK houses for the poor and Rs 140 crore under the XV Finance Commission’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) grant.

Increase of Rs 181 crore

The Budget for 2024-25 (current financial year) has also been revised to Rs 8,118 crore from Rs 7,937 crore, showing an increase of Rs 181 crore. The Budget was extensively discussed and approved during the standing committee meeting, with members raising doubts about various wings that were subsequently clarified by the respective officials.

The revenue receipts estimated for 2024-25 are Rs 5,938 crore, which includes Rs 1,200 crore in government grants as compensation to GHMC for debt servicing. However, the state government has allocated Rs 2,654 crore to GHMC under assistance for H-CITI (capital grants). Accordingly, revenue receipts were revised from Rs 5,938 crore to Rs 4,052 crore in the revised Budget estimate for 2024-25.

Rs 4,440 cr

under the capital expenditure of will be allocated to:

  • H-CITI, maintenance and laying of roads and CRMP: Rs 1,690 crore

  • Solid waste management: Rs 687 crore

  • Nalas/ SNDP:: Rs 408 crore

  • Green Budget: Rs 344 crore

  • Street lighting: Rs 186 crore

  • Land acquisition: Rs 283 crore

  • Public utilities: Rs 76 crore

  • Debt servicing: Rs 680.10 crore

Revenue receipts

GHMC has planned to collect Rs 2,029 crore from property tax in the next financial year, compared to Rs 1,970 crore in the current financial year. Other planned revenue sources include:

  • Town planning fees: Rs 1,201 crore

  • Assigned revenues: Rs 10.10 crore

  • Revenue grants from the State Finance Commission: Rs 800 crore

  • Mutation fees: Rs 105 crore

  • Trade licence fees: Rs 112 crore

  • Advertisement fees: Rs 60.70 cr

