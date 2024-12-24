GHMC standing panel approves Rs 8.4K crore budget

HYDERABAD: The standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has approved the draft annual Budget estimate of around Rs 8,440 crore, an increase of nearly Rs 500 crore compared to 2024-25. The budget for 2024-25, passed last year, was Rs 7,937 crore. The approved draft Budget will be placed before the GHMC General Body (Council) meeting in the coming month for final approval.
A special budget meeting of the GHMC standing committee, chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, was held at the GHMC head office on Monday, where the draft Budget was approved.
Of the total receipts of Rs 8,440 crore, the estimated revenue expenditure is around Rs 4,000 crore, while the estimated capital expenditure is approximately Rs 4,440 crore. In addition to the GHMC draft Budget estimates, Rs 300 crore has been earmarked as a separate Budget for projects undertaken by other corporations assigned to GHMC, such as the Telangana Housing Corporation for constructing 2BHK houses for the poor and Rs 140 crore under the XV Finance Commission’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) grant.
Increase of Rs 181 crore
The Budget for 2024-25 (current financial year) has also been revised to Rs 8,118 crore from Rs 7,937 crore, showing an increase of Rs 181 crore. The Budget was extensively discussed and approved during the standing committee meeting, with members raising doubts about various wings that were subsequently clarified by the respective officials.
The revenue receipts estimated for 2024-25 are Rs 5,938 crore, which includes Rs 1,200 crore in government grants as compensation to GHMC for debt servicing. However, the state government has allocated Rs 2,654 crore to GHMC under assistance for H-CITI (capital grants). Accordingly, revenue receipts were revised from Rs 5,938 crore to Rs 4,052 crore in the revised Budget estimate for 2024-25.
Rs 4,440 cr
under the capital expenditure of will be allocated to:
H-CITI, maintenance and laying of roads and CRMP: Rs 1,690 crore
Solid waste management: Rs 687 crore
Nalas/ SNDP:: Rs 408 crore
Green Budget: Rs 344 crore
Street lighting: Rs 186 crore
Land acquisition: Rs 283 crore
Public utilities: Rs 76 crore
Debt servicing: Rs 680.10 crore
Revenue receipts
GHMC has planned to collect Rs 2,029 crore from property tax in the next financial year, compared to Rs 1,970 crore in the current financial year. Other planned revenue sources include:
Town planning fees: Rs 1,201 crore
Assigned revenues: Rs 10.10 crore
Revenue grants from the State Finance Commission: Rs 800 crore
Mutation fees: Rs 105 crore
Trade licence fees: Rs 112 crore
Advertisement fees: Rs 60.70 cr