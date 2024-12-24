Medak’s unforgotten legacy

HYDERABAD: Medak Cathedral — located almost 90 km north of the urban metropolis of Hyderabad, it is a monumental symbol of Telangana’s rich historical heritage. Built in the Gothic style by Charles Walker Posnett in 1924, this remarkable church stands tall even today, serving parishioners and many others. As the church celebrates 100 years, Dickon Walker Posnett, the grandson of Charles Walker Posnett, speaks exclusively to CE.

“I was here for the 75th anniversary of Medak Cathedral, and about four years ago, I was already thinking about coming for the centenary celebrations. It is amazing to see so much activity in the church and how it continues to grow, positively impacting the lives of many, many people. My grandfather always had a vision to help people,” says Dickon.

Charles Posnett led a life of selfless service, spending many years here. In 1895, he was appointed to serve as a missionary in Hyderabad, which was then an independent state under the Nizam of Hyderabad. After a couple of years, he moved to Medak, where he remained until the end of his missionary career in 1939. Dickon shares, “We didn’t even know our grandfather and yet we can see how important he is to the people here. I am learning a lot more about him now. All the Posnetts all are immensely honoured to be a part of this.”

The Posnett family feels privileged to be a part of the church service held at CSI Centenary Wesley Church, Ramkote.

He expresses, “It is a lovely church and we enjoyed the amazing songs they sang ahead of Christmas. Some songs were in English but I did not understand the Telugu songs. (laughs) I knew the tunes but I don’t know the Telugu language.”

Ahead of Christmas, Dickon has a message for everyone — “It is the 100th anniversary of the Cathedral. But for me, what is even more wonderful is to see the number of people whose lives are still being improved because of the Cathedral’s services. It is the people who are most important to me.”