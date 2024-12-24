Rustic charm meets Indian spice

HYDERABAD: The kitchen has always been more than just a space to cook in Indian homes. It’s where life unfolds — where stories are shared over steaming chai and the aroma of fresh tadka fills the air. Now, this sacred space is getting a makeover from Cottagecore Kitchen, and it’s something truly enchanting.

Imagine the cosy warmth of a countryside kitchen soft pastels, wooden shelves, and sunlight spilling in. These are combined with the vibrancy and functionality of an Indian household. It’s a style that brings together nostalgia, practicality, and just the right amount of whimsy.

“Cottagecore’s charm lies in its simplicity, so I use clever cabinetry with traditional wooden finishes that blend beautifully with the theme. For me, practicality doesn’t mean sacrificing beauty — it’s about hidden efficiencies and smart layouts.

A kitchen must work for its users, so I design for real needs while maintaining an air of nostalgia. Functional design, in my view, is the highest form of creativity,” says architect and urban designer Sankeerthana Ananthula, who specialises in blending traditional and contemporary designs.

Components of Cottagecore

So, what makes a Cottagecore kitchen? Think natural materials like wood and stone, soft lighting, open shelving, and earthy tones. The Indian twist? Hand-painted tiles with intricate patterns, brass and copper cookware on display, and jars of dal and spices neatly arranged in cane baskets.

Anoli Shah, principal architect and interior designer at Kunthulabdhi, Hyderabad, states, “Creating a balance between the old-world charm of Cottagecore and the modern functionality of an Indian kitchen is all about blending rustic aesthetics with contemporary conveniences.”