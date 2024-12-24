Telangana: Crime rate in Rachakonda limits rises by 4 per cent in 2024

HYDERABAD: The crime rate in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate recorded a 4% increase in 2024 compared to the previous year, Commissioner of Police (CP) G Sudheer Babu said on Monday while releasing the Commissionerate’s Annual Report. The rise was attributed to an uptick in cases of murders, kidnappings, rapes and dowry deaths.

Kidnapping cases saw a 10% increase, while rapes, including those involving false promises of marriage, rose by 17%. Murders increased by 11%, dowry deaths by 13% and bodily offences by 9%.

The highest number of cases reported in 2024 pertained to bodily and other offences (22,357), followed by regular theft (1,310) domestic violence (1,222) and automobile theft (1,086).

Drop in crimes against women

Meanwhile, domestic violence cases decreased by 23%, while molestation and POCSO cases saw a 10% decline. Additionally, dacoity cases were down by 50%, robbery by 6%, and both day and night house burglaries by 17%. Automobile thefts and property dispute-related crimes also decreased by 16% and 10%, respectively.

Out of the 33,084 cases reported in 2024, as many as 25,143 cases (75%) were resolved within the year, the highest resolution rate in Telangana.

Crimes against women decreased by 9% in 2024, with 2,893 cases reported compared to 3,172 in 2023. Harassment and domestic violence topped the list with 1,222 cases, followed by molestation (561), rape (384), kidnapping (233) and abetment to suicide (61).

The CP attributed this positive change to the efforts of SHE Teams, Bharosa centres and enhanced patrolling measures.

He added that the commissionerate’s cybercrime unit refunded `22 crore to victims of cyber fraud. Sudheer Babu highlighted that evidence-based and predictive policing helped improve response times, optimise resource utilisation and strengthen capabilities.

Highest conviction rate

The commissionerate also achieved a conviction rate of 64%, marking the highest rate in Telangana for the sixth consecutive year. Among the notable achievements were 30 life convictions, including 14 individuals sentenced to life in solitary confinement for a 2018 murder case reported under Motakonduru police station limits. A total of 160 convictions were secured in contested grave cases.