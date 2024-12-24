What's outgoing, what's incoming ?

HYDERABAD: Leave it behind
All things white and millennial greys
Though neutrals are still going to be chosen, the all-white trend will not be too loved this year. Along with all whites, the neighbourhood millennial greys will see an exit, too. With colour drenching and patterns picking up rhythm, the whites and greys will remain as a neutral choice and not the hero shade.
Maximalism
With the rising awareness on how spaces impact families’ health and well-being, the cluttered way of living is not preferred. Spaces now are more personal, reflecting the homeowner’s style and requirement while also being highly functional and decluttered. We are also leaving behind ultra-modern spaces lacking depth, lighting used only for purpose and not as décor, open spaces lacking privacy, and non-designed walls/ceilings.
Faux plants
While maintaining faux plants are easier, the purpose of real plants refreshing the space and soul is lost. Nature has been the most unexplored medium of healing and that, with regard to spaces, is finally changing. Real plants win, hands down.
Cosy wellness spaces
With the rising awareness around one’s well-being, homes have become more than just a space to live in. Importance towards making spaces comfortable and cosy while incorporating one’s personality has seen a rise and we are not complaining. Home wellness spaces are picking up speed too, whether it’s a spa-like bathroom, meditation rooms, or journaling corners integrated in the other generic spaces of a home.
Take it forward
Integrated outdoor living
The line between outdoors and indoors remains blurred. Outdoor seating spaces, weather-resistant furniture, and outdoor kitchens are here to stay. They are not just an aesthetic addition but also promote calmness and overall health. Openable full-length glass doors seamlessly merge the outdoors with the indoors.
Trends should be well integrated without having to let go of the functionality in a space. They should be chosen based on the characteristics aligning with one’s personality and style. After all, homes are your second highest investment after yourself. Choose wisely as happy homes make happy people!
Colour drenching
The newest trend this coming year will be colour-drenched spaces. The use of one hue in different shades to make spaces cohesive will be the most suggested in 2025. Think of pale pinks, teals and mocha spaces with luscious textures and non-plain ceilings.
Sustainability and discreet tech
Technology is only advancing with time and the use of hidden speakers, wireless devices and voice controlled lighting systems are now becoming necessities. Similarly, sustainable materials that are better for the planet are not switched with the mundane ones. Some other trends to watch out for are artful lighting fixtures, bespoke furniture pieces, individualistic interiors, bold blacks, sensorial designs, and retro influences.
Neeta Jessani
A designer and lover of textures
making functional spaces aesthetic
info@thedesignstorey.in
@tdesignstorey