What's outgoing, what's incoming ?

HYDERABAD: Leave it behind

All things white and millennial greys

Though neutrals are still going to be chosen, the all-white trend will not be too loved this year. Along with all whites, the neighbourhood millennial greys will see an exit, too. With colour drenching and patterns picking up rhythm, the whites and greys will remain as a neutral choice and not the hero shade.

Maximalism

With the rising awareness on how spaces impact families’ health and well-being, the cluttered way of living is not preferred. Spaces now are more personal, reflecting the homeowner’s style and requirement while also being highly functional and decluttered. We are also leaving behind ultra-modern spaces lacking depth, lighting used only for purpose and not as décor, open spaces lacking privacy, and non-designed walls/ceilings.

Faux plants

While maintaining faux plants are easier, the purpose of real plants refreshing the space and soul is lost. Nature has been the most unexplored medium of healing and that, with regard to spaces, is finally changing. Real plants win, hands down.

Cosy wellness spaces

With the rising awareness around one’s well-being, homes have become more than just a space to live in. Importance towards making spaces comfortable and cosy while incorporating one’s personality has seen a rise and we are not complaining. Home wellness spaces are picking up speed too, whether it’s a spa-like bathroom, meditation rooms, or journaling corners integrated in the other generic spaces of a home.