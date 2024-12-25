Cyberabad sees 64.8 per cent jump in crime

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police reported a steep increase in crime rate in 2024, with registered cases rising by 64.8% compared to 2023. A total of 37,689 cases were recorded in 2024, up from 22,859 in the previous year. The 11,914 cybercrimes cases accounted for 32% of the total.

Releasing the annual crime statistics on Tuesday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty highlighted the growing trend in digital arrest cases. In 2024, 1,002 cases related to digital arrests were registered and since the implementation of new criminal laws in July 2024, the police registered 14,250 FIRs, he said.

Residents in the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad commissionerate lost Rs 793 crore to cybercrimes in 2024, compared to Rs 269 crore in 2023. This is 31% of the total Rs 1,869 crore lost across Telangana.