Cyberabad sees 64.8 per cent jump in crime

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police reported a steep increase in crime rate in 2024, with registered cases rising by 64.8% compared to 2023. A total of 37,689 cases were recorded in 2024, up from 22,859 in the previous year. The 11,914 cybercrimes cases accounted for 32% of the total.
Releasing the annual crime statistics on Tuesday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty highlighted the growing trend in digital arrest cases. In 2024, 1,002 cases related to digital arrests were registered and since the implementation of new criminal laws in July 2024, the police registered 14,250 FIRs, he said.
Residents in the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad commissionerate lost Rs 793 crore to cybercrimes in 2024, compared to Rs 269 crore in 2023. This is 31% of the total Rs 1,869 crore lost across Telangana.
Despite efforts to curb cybercrimes, the amount recovered or refunded remains low in proportion to the losses. Of the Rs 793 crore lost in 2024, only Rs 1.41 crore was recovered, and Rs 70.46 crore was refunded.
Mohanty told reporters that intensified efforts to combat narcotics have borne fruit, the proof being an increase in registered cases and arrests compared to 2023. He stated that larger quantities of narcotics were seized earlier in the year, leading to a reduction in supply as traffickers shifted to distributing smaller quantities.
A new permission arrangement system introduced three months ago aims to simplify the process for citizens seeking permission for events such as marathons, walks and music shows. Applicants can now apply, pay challans and receive permissions after inspections through this system, Mohanty pointed out.
He highlighted the introduction of Section 107 in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), enabling the attachment of assets in cases of cheating and other crimes. This will benefit victims as recovery of assets can be dealt with more effectively, Mohanty said.