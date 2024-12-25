Hyderabad celebrates Christmas with music, community, joy

HYDERABAD: Christmas, a time celebrated with joy, happiness, and caring, resonates with people worldwide. The true reason to celebrate this season is the birth of Christ, which spreads love across the world.

To make the festivities even more special, churches, gospel singers, and communities have been celebrating in unique and meaningful ways. For this Christmas, CE spoke to individuals who have brought brightness and beauty to every corner of the city by spreading joy and celebrating the birth of Christ.

Merlyn Salvadi, a well-known gospel singer, has been reviving old folk Christmas carols by giving them a modern twist for a long time now. Garnering appreciation from people, she has also toured internationally with her team to spread the joy of Christmas through songs. “It was a great time caroling this season, just like every year.

We kick-started our Christmas events in Dubai, where we were invited to sing carols and spread the joy of Christmas. We then returned to India for more. However, the most meaningful time we spent this season was an evening each at a destitute home and children’s orphanage. We sang carols with them, dined together, played games, and shared the love of Christ and the joy of Christmas.

Their smiles and happiness meant everything. This was the best Christmas for our entire team at Cross Anthem Ministers. After all, Christmas is about sharing the love, hope, and joy found in Jesus Christ,” she shares.

Speaking about their church’s celebration, Milton Raj, Youth Pastor at New Life Assembly of God Church, says, “A Glimpse of Bethlehem: NLAG’s Spectacular Christmas Celebration in Kompally, invites people to step into a magical moment in history.

Witnessing the humble beauty of Bethlehem and feeling the awe of shepherds under a starlit sky resonates deeply with the angelic melodies marking the birth of Jesus Christ. I’ve planned to celebrate Christmas by inviting family and friends over for a meal, carols, cake, and reflections on the Christmas story,” he mentions.