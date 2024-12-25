Singing Christmas carols boosts mental health, says experts

HYDERABAD: Silent night, holy night

All is calm, all is bright

Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child

Holy Infant so tender and mild Sleep in heavenly peace

Every December, in the days leading up to Christmas, caroling groups across the world diligently and joyfully rehearse this beautiful carol among other heartwarming ones. While it undoubtedly evokes emotions of joy, peace, calmness, and hope in listeners, what does it do for the singers? Well, the same things and more — simply put, singing can do wonders for your mental health!

“Music stimulates and activates the cognition, motor, and speech centres through your nerves. This helps the human body function well, both physically and mentally,” says Dr Goutami Madiraju, MBBS, DPM, PGDPC senior consultant psychiatrist at Renova Century Hospitals.

The benefits of singing are many, according to the psychiatrist. “At a chemical level in the brain, singing decreases stress hormones like cortisol and aids in the release of feel-good hormones like endorphins, oxytocins, and serotonin,” says Dr Goutami. Essentially, music and singing lower stress, enhance well-being, and increase contentment.

Dr Goutami underscores how singing Christmas carols, for instance, increases feelings of self-esteem. “Caroling is a group activity — humans are inherently social beings, so what this does is it makes you have a deep sense of belonging. When the chorus picks up, the pitch, tone, and volume have a positive impact on emotion. It is extremely therapeutic,” she says, adding that those who regularly sing enjoy increased immunity and better sleep.

Ruth, a chartered accountant in the city, says that although she isn’t a great singer, she enjoys singing along with the carolers, “I tend to take immense stress due to the high workload in my profession. I look forward to going to church on Christmas because I know I will come out feeling light and stress-free after singing. In fact, this time, I have even been practising and recording carols in private. I have observed that I am able to work better too.”