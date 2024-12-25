Visionary architect of parallel cinema

HYDERABAD: shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema, revolutionised storytelling and left an indelible mark on the industry. Often hailed as the father of Indian parallel cinema, Benegal’s influence extends far beyond filmmaking.
Born in Hyderabad, his visionary work garnered global acclaim, earning him prestigious honours such as the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Benegal’s legacy serves as an inspiration for future filmmakers, urging them to be different, question conventions, challenge norms, and create with unwavering integrity.
Celebrating his unparalleled contributions, CE spoke to actors who collaborated with him to honour this cinematic pioneer — a creator who showed us that cinema, at its best, is not merely an escape but a profound awakening.
Naseeruddin Shah, actor
It is impossible to describe in a few words what Shyam meant to me, I wonder what I would have become if he hadn’t had faith in me when no one else did. He and Nira were a huge support in my difficult days.
He did whatever he could with his life — right to the end. Not many people can claim to have done that.
Shreyas Talpade, actor
I feel extremely honoured to have worked with a legend like Shyam Benegal sir in Welcome to Sajjanpur. He was an institution in himself and all the people who worked with him were highly inspired because of the kind of person that he was.
He gave his actors a lot of confidence and freedom to make sure that their craft flourishes and develops in the most natural manner. Whenever he would speak, we would be mesmerised by the way he would express himself in cinema, politics, different cuisines or just about anything. There will be no one like him. The way he paved the way for parallel cinema and the conviction with which he worked was truly remarkable. It is a huge loss for all of us.
Ila Arun, singer-actress
This is one of the saddest days of my life. The news is truly heartbreaking. My first film and the last 30 years of working so closely together feel like a lifetime of invaluable moments. We are left speechless. He was not just a mentor who educated me but was also like an extended family member to all of us — Shabana, Geeta, and me.
He was our Godfather, a guiding light in every sense. I will forever cherish his teachings — how to eat, how to sit, and even how to embrace life with joy. He gifted us Bharat Ek Khoj (Discovery of India), a work that profoundly changed our understanding of our country.
Travelling with him from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on a yatra was a transformative experience. Geographically, historically, and emotionally, he became our encyclopedia, imparting wisdom at every step. I will never forget him.
Vinay Varma, actor and script writer
The master of docu-dramas who in a way popularised parallel cinema left my desire of working with him unfulfilled. We came close to working together on more than a couple of occasions, but fate decided otherwise.
His convictions about casting were strong and never went by any star appeal. He literally changed the face of movie actors — all substance, no style. His Bharat Ek Khoj remains one of my favourite series, and Ankur, Mandi and Kalyug my favourite films. One irreparable loss to my maternal grandparents neighbourhood in Alwal.
Elahe Hiptoola, producer-actress
The loss is truly immense. The void he has left behind is monumental — what an extraordinary man he was. I first knew him as a family friend, and after we finished shooting for Hyderabad Blues and before Nagesh flew back to the US, we invited him to watch the film.
About a year later, the first MAMI Film Festival was taking place. And someone mentioned a film called Hyderabad Blues, and we had just received the BHST award. Shyam Babu said, “Oh, I’ve seen that film. It’s delightful; let’s include it.”
And, quite literally, the rest is history. He was a remarkable person, not just because he touched my life or Nagesh’s, but because he was such an important voice in Indian cinema. The way he made his films — with collaboration and contributions from people across all walks of life, even milk farmers — was truly unique and inspiring. He lived a great life, but he deserved to live on forever.
Satish Sharma, actor, producer and assistant director
Shyam babu, as we fondly called him, was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Losing Shyam Benegal feels like losing my father all over again — a devastating sense of being directionless. People like him aren’t made anymore. He loved his crew, his work, and his team with an unparalleled passion.
I was fortunate to work with him for over two decades, especially on his last film, Mujib - The Making of a Nation, where I handled production. He guided me in every way — making me act, assisting in direction, and handling production in his films. My first project with him was Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, where he took me to Central Asia as an actor. But once there, he realised I was essential behind the scenes because I spoke Russian.
He always ensured I was comfortable, and when he noticed I was exhausted from managing translations late into the night and working all day, he asked, “Am I overworking you?” I was overwhelmed by his care and humility. I kneeled, touched his feet, and said, “Shyam babu, I’m so fortunate to be here, please don’t feel that way.”
That was his nature — giving back twice the love and sincerity he received. To me, and to the world of cinema, he was like a Pitamah. Shyam babu gave us masterpieces in cinema and embodied kindness, wisdom, and humility. His loss is immeasurable.
I remember dedicating my first short film to him, a film that won a national award. When he watched Yaan, he said, “Satish, I’m very happy; you’ve grown into a good director.” Just a few days ago, we celebrated his 90th birthday. Even then, his energy and passion shone through — it felt like he could get up and make another film.
I am heartbroken, shattered, and in loss of words. All I can do is pray for his peace and cherish the inspiration and memories he left behind. He was truly one of a kind.