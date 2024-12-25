Visionary architect of parallel cinema

HYDERABAD: shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema, revolutionised storytelling and left an indelible mark on the industry. Often hailed as the father of Indian parallel cinema, Benegal’s influence extends far beyond filmmaking.

Born in Hyderabad, his visionary work garnered global acclaim, earning him prestigious honours such as the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Benegal’s legacy serves as an inspiration for future filmmakers, urging them to be different, question conventions, challenge norms, and create with unwavering integrity.

Celebrating his unparalleled contributions, CE spoke to actors who collaborated with him to honour this cinematic pioneer — a creator who showed us that cinema, at its best, is not merely an escape but a profound awakening.

Naseeruddin Shah, actor

It is impossible to describe in a few words what Shyam meant to me, I wonder what I would have become if he hadn’t had faith in me when no one else did. He and Nira were a huge support in my difficult days.

He did whatever he could with his life ­— right to the end. Not many people can claim to have done that.

Shreyas Talpade, actor

I feel extremely honoured to have worked with a legend like Shyam Benegal sir in Welcome to Sajjanpur. He was an institution in himself and all the people who worked with him were highly inspired because of the kind of person that he was.

He gave his actors a lot of confidence and freedom to make sure that their craft flourishes and develops in the most natural manner. Whenever he would speak, we would be mesmerised by the way he would express himself in cinema, politics, different cuisines or just about anything. There will be no one like him. The way he paved the way for parallel cinema and the conviction with which he worked was truly remarkable. It is a huge loss for all of us.