Hyderabad shines in 2024: Artists reflect on a year of music, dance, and comedy

HYDERABAD: This year has been amazing for music, dance, and comedy in Hyderabad. While some things have changed, others have stayed the same. We’ve seen incredible performers like Sahil Shah, Prince Rama Varma, Alekhya Punjala, Shriram Alluri, and many more lighting up the stage.
They share their experiences and reflections with CE how the year impacted them personally and how the city’s entertainment scene continues to grow. Whether it’s new voices or familiar faces, Hyderabad has once again shown its vibrant and diverse art culture.
Prince Rama Varma, classical vocalist
When the pandemic hit, everything shifted online, including my classes. I never thought I’d be teaching virtually but the experience taught me a lot. In 2024, the music world saw something special — people from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds coming together and celebrating the joy of singing as one.
For over a decade, fans, students, and well-wishers have made it a tradition to celebrate my birthday on August 13 in Hyderabad, coming together for a teaching session and concert. It’s always heartwarming to see people from all over the world coming to be part of this celebration.
One moment that stands out to me is when I sing in front of a mostly Telugu audience in Hyderabad. The positive feedback I receive about how beautifully I sing Telugu lyrics always makes me feel incredibly happy and grateful.
Sahil Shah, comedian
Hyderabad’s comedy scene is fantastic — it’s like a perfectly made biryani without any elaichi ruining the experience. There’s something special about the vibe here; the comedians and audiences share this great energy that makes every show unique.
It’s a city where you can feel the humour growing and evolving, with local jokes hitting just right and plenty of fresh talent stepping up. Comedy has gone mainstream lately — huge audiences, bigger shows, and new formats popping up on YouTube, including full hour-long specials released for free.
A moment that stood out in the Indian comedy scene? India’s Got Latent is becoming pop culture and Vir Das is hosting the Emmys — that was massive! I don’t have a ‘fan moment’ but once I got electrocuted mid-performance because the mic wasn’t grounded, and the audience thought it was part of the act. Also, my favourite insult? ‘Ek din tera khandaan ko Rayalaseema Ruchulu pe le jaunga!’
Shriram Alluri, musician
I’ve always been drawn to rock and roll — the kind of music that feels real and authentic. It’s about writing from the heart — not chasing trends or trying to fit a certain sound — and creating music that truly reflects who I am. This year, I stepped into something new with Hindi music like Andar Ka Janwar. Performing that song live has been such a rewarding experience.
There’s something incredible about playing it in front of an audience and feeling that connection. Along the way, I connected with a visual artist and now he’s creating the artwork for my latest releases. It’s been a great partnership — turning fans into collaborators and making the music feel even more personal. Performing my Telugu songs in Hyderabad holds a special place for me. Hyderabad is where my roots are and sharing my own music with the people here has always been a goal.
Alekhya Punjala, Kuchipudi danseuse
Nothing has changed in the classical dance scene but people continue to show a deep interest in learning various dance forms. Those who once embraced it are now making a comeback. For me, 2024 has been a significant year, especially with my new role as the Chairperson of the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi.
I remain passionate about promoting classical dance, music, and theatre, aiming to enhance their visibility in India’s cultural landscape. One of the most memorable moments of the year was a performance in Hyderabad, where the chief minister, along with his cabinet ministers and dance enthusiasts, recognised and appreciated our work.
Another highlight was the premiere of my new production, ‘Chakali Illamma’, at Ravindra Bharati this year. Favourite fan moment? I don’t have any favourite fan moment as every such moment with a fan is very special to any artiste.