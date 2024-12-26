Hyderabad shines in 2024: Artists reflect on a year of music, dance, and comedy

HYDERABAD: This year has been amazing for music, dance, and comedy in Hyderabad. While some things have changed, others have stayed the same. We’ve seen incredible performers like Sahil Shah, Prince Rama Varma, Alekhya Punjala, Shriram Alluri, and many more lighting up the stage.

They share their experiences and reflections with CE how the year impacted them personally and how the city’s entertainment scene continues to grow. Whether it’s new voices or familiar faces, Hyderabad has once again shown its vibrant and diverse art culture.

Prince Rama Varma, classical vocalist

When the pandemic hit, everything shifted online, including my classes. I never thought I’d be teaching virtually but the experience taught me a lot. In 2024, the music world saw something special — people from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds coming together and celebrating the joy of singing as one.

For over a decade, fans, students, and well-wishers have made it a tradition to celebrate my birthday on August 13 in Hyderabad, coming together for a teaching session and concert. It’s always heartwarming to see people from all over the world coming to be part of this celebration.

One moment that stands out to me is when I sing in front of a mostly Telugu audience in Hyderabad. The positive feedback I receive about how beautifully I sing Telugu lyrics always makes me feel incredibly happy and grateful.

Sahil Shah, comedian

Hyderabad’s comedy scene is fantastic — it’s like a perfectly made biryani without any elaichi ruining the experience. There’s something special about the vibe here; the comedians and audiences share this great energy that makes every show unique.

It’s a city where you can feel the humour growing and evolving, with local jokes hitting just right and plenty of fresh talent stepping up. Comedy has gone mainstream lately — huge audiences, bigger shows, and new formats popping up on YouTube, including full hour-long specials released for free.

A moment that stood out in the Indian comedy scene? India’s Got Latent is becoming pop culture and Vir Das is hosting the Emmys — that was massive! I don’t have a ‘fan moment’ but once I got electrocuted mid-performance because the mic wasn’t grounded, and the audience thought it was part of the act. Also, my favourite insult? ‘Ek din tera khandaan ko Rayalaseema Ruchulu pe le jaunga!’