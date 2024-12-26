‘No right or wrong in filmmaking’ says Director Nag Ashwin

HYDERABAD: Who doesn’t love watching movies? For decades now, generations of audiences have enjoyed the performances of great actors and actresses in attractive locations, with action, romance, and comedy scenes par for course. But rarely do we stop to shower adulation on the brains behind it all the director.

There is one such brain in Tollywood too; when you watch his films on the big screen, you are just blown away by the mind-bogglingly impressive graphics and intricate storytelling. Be it Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, or Kalki 2898 AD, director Nag Ashwin knows how to captivate the audience until the very last second.

At the 10th edition of TEDxHyderabad, he charmed 1,200 people all over again with his intellectual perspectives, and had a candid conversation with CE about his journey, filmmaking, and more.

Excerpts.

How was your experience speaking at TEDxHyderabad?

I think we filmmakers or people from the industry get a lot more attention than we fully deserve, just because it’s a glamorous field. But I was very happy to listen to the other speakers. The work that I’ve done in life is not necessarily as important as what others are doing. So, I’m just privileged to speak at TEDx.

Did you always want to be a director? Take us through your journey.

I always wanted to be a writer. Cinema was always on my mind, but it was a very far-off dream because I had no idea how to get there. It was also a very conservative environment back then — everyone was thinking only about engineering and medicine.

They were encouraging of my writing as long as it was an extracurricular activity and not a life choice. My parents were worried and would say, ‘What will become of you?’ But I was passionate about writing and after a point, I think they gave in. I got my first break as an assistant director to Ajay Sastry for the movie Nenu Meeku Telusa? in 2008. It’s been quite a journey!